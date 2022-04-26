This is the reason why Christine Quinn won't be at the Selling Sunset reunion

Selling Sunset season five has been *just* as dramatic as we expected, from new cast members to old feuds resurfacing. But it's not over just yet, as the reunion episode is coming to Netflix on Friday 6th May (yes, that's just over a week away!).

The special will see the Oppenheim Group realtors coming together once again in a sit-down chat hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France. However, one familiar face will sadly be missing this time around, as Christine Quinn won't be appearing at the reunion.

Christine has had quite the season on Selling Sunset, even seen publicly calling out the show for its "fake storylines". And now a photo from the upcoming reunion (which was filmed on 24th April) has confirmed that she doesn't look to be in attendance.

As for the reason behind Christine's absence, a source has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the agent didn't attending filming for the reunion due to testing positive for Covid. Amanza Smith has also reportedly tested positive - however, she still featured at the reunion remotely. According to the insider, Christine was apparently offered the chance to appear virtually too, but she wasn't feeling well enough.

The reunion episode was shot just two days after the series dropped, filming on 24th April. A photo from the event shows host Tan France sitting alongside the season's cast members, including: Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani (with Amanza Smith also said to appear virtually).

According to a source from ET, the reunion was "super heated and overall emotional." So, not long to wait until we'll get to see it ourselves!

Here's hoping Christine gets well soon!


