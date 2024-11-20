Reason why Barcelona stopped pursuing soon-to-be-free Liverpool megastar – report

Barcelona have made the decision to stop pursuing Mohamed Salah, the star forward from Liverpool, due to the rising performances of their current wingers, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, reports Fichajes.

Salah, whose contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season, is expected to leave Anfield since there are no signs of an extension being agreed.

Although Salah has been a long-term target for Barcelona, their priorities have shifted as a result of the impressive form shown by their younger talents.

Barcelona have changed their stance

Yamal, just 17 years old, has quickly become a sensation at Barcelona, dazzling fans with his confidence and skill on the wing. At the same time, Raphinha has been in outstanding form this season, proving to be an essential player in Barcelona’s attacking setup.

With these two players excelling, the Barcelona management believes that signing Salah, despite his vast experience and talent, could potentially hinder the development of Yamal and Raphinha.

Barcelona will not go for Mohamed Salah. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

The decision to back away from Salah’s signing is part of Barcelona’s broader vision to build a team that focuses on long-term growth and sustainability, rather than bringing in older, high-profile players.

No disruptions

The club wants to avoid disrupting the natural development of their young stars, who are crucial to their future plans.

Salah’s future is already a hot topic on the transfer market. With his contract ending soon, the Egyptian forward will attract attention from top clubs around Europe.

His remarkable goal-scoring record and leadership qualities make him a highly sought-after player, and many teams will be keeping a close eye on him in the upcoming transfer window.

While Barcelona may no longer be interested, Salah’s status as one of the world’s best players ensures that he will remain a key figure in the transfer rumours for the 2025 summer window.