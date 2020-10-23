There’s a Reason Single People Are Ghosting More Than Ever

Gemma Chua-Tran on Unsplash

It’s no secret that 2020 has been tough on interpersonal relationships. The global pandemic has limited our ability to socialize, and now the current political climate is also impacting how we date. It makes sense: the upcoming presidential election feels particularly personal and almost impossible to ignore, even in casual conversation.

Getting political on dating apps isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Popular apps like Hinge, Bumble, and OkCupid give users the option to disclose their political views in their profiles and share if they’re registered to vote. According to new research from OkCupid, registered voters are 65% more likely to get a match and 85% more likely to get a message. In the past, disclosing your political leanings on a date might have led to healthy discourse or a friendly debate. But today, young daters are taking new approaches to ensure their partners align with their preferred politics from the get-go.

RELATED: How to Create the Perfect Dating Profile During COVID

“Right now, politics kind of indicates your personality,” says Emma*, 29, of New York. “My personal feelings about this president are super important to me. If someone is conservative, they likely won’t get where I’m coming from. And in this election season, moderate is no longer moderate. They’re likely good people, but I just don’t want to waste my time on them. I’m just swiping no.”

“I immediately don’t match with people if they even say “moderate” on their profile now, whereas before I might have,” agrees Connor, 25, from San Diego.

Other daters are taking a more direct approach to ensure Cupid hits in their favor. Martha, 36, from New York, makes it clear that she’s anti-Trump right off the bat. “I have pictures from protests and rallies in my dating profiles.”

"How is it possible right now to separate politics and dating? Maybe 15 years ago it was, but now I can’t even imagine it.”

—Martha*

Still, Martha has matched with the occasional Trump supporter. In these instances, she immediately ends the conversation — and explains why. Martha shares these exchanges on social media and has been surprised by the “crazy positive” comments she receives. “[The feedback] shocks me because I’m like, ‘Is everyone not having these conversations?!’ How is it possible right now to separate politics and dating? Maybe 15 years ago it was, but now I can’t even imagine it.”

Darby, 29, agrees. “These are things we just can’t look past anymore in dating. I’m on Bumble in Atlanta and put something in my profile about being anti-Trump and that it is a non-negotiable for me. I’m getting way fewer matches than usual, and I can almost guarantee this is why," she says. "Atlanta has a lot of young people from very conservative families so unfortunately, my dating pool is now way, way smaller. But I’m glad I can get it out of the way before meeting people.”

RELATED: The Best Questions for a Virtual First Date

Many have created similar filtering systems on apps, instantly swiping left or ghosting anyone who has opposing political preferences. Perhaps in response to this perceived shift, a second trend is also emerging across dating apps. Dubbed “wokefishing” by Vice’s Serena Smith, this political form of catfishing entails pretending to hold more progressive views to increase matches. The act isn’t inherently sinister; some people wokefish intentionally, while others may possess a lack of understanding about what it means to be “woke.”

“Guys are recognizing that a lot of women, especially in [more liberal cities like] New York, find conservative views unattractive,” says Emma on the subject of wokefishing.

“Guys are recognizing that a lot of women, especially in [more liberal cities like] New York, find conservative views unattractive"

—Emma*

Isabel, 27, described a recent experience with mild wokefishing. After watching the presidential debate with someone she had been seeing for two and a half months, Isabel says his tone completely changed. “It became clear to me that he had been holding back how conservative he was in other conversations.”

Isabel never saw him again after that night; he ended things a few days later. “I don’t really know what his motives were. Maybe he was trying to figure out how strongly I felt.” The experience has changed the way she approaches dating apps, she says. “My political beliefs were hidden [on my profile] before this, but they aren’t anymore.”

Story continues