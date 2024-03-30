The Reason You Should Use Frozen Strawberries Over Fresh For Smoothies

strawberry-banana smoothies - Viennetta/Getty Images

When it comes to blending the perfect smoothie, the choice between fresh and frozen strawberries may seem trivial. While fresh berries often steal the spotlight, it's time to uncover why frozen reigns supreme in this blended delight. Of course the best smoothie texture comes from mixing fresh and frozen fruits, but in this case, frozen strawberries are the clear winner.

Unlike their fresh counterparts, which can sometimes lend a watery consistency to your smoothie, frozen strawberries ensure a thick, frosty texture that's downright indulgent. Using more frozen fruit and controlling your liquid means that you can get a sippable or spoonable smoothie depending on your preferences. Though texture is important, the biggest reason you should use frozen instead of fresh strawberries comes down to flavor. You might be surprised to learn that frozen strawberries actually have a better flavor profile when compared to fresh. How is this possible, you ask? It all comes down to harvest timing.

Frozen Strawberries Are Allowed To Ripen Longer

frozen strawberries - Vitalkaka/Getty Images

Frozen strawberries are picked at the peak of ripeness, at the perfect moment, so they have time to develop more sugar. This means that regardless of the season, you're guaranteed a burst of strawberry goodness in every sip of your smoothie. No more disappointingly bland berries that leave you wanting more.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room: Why do fresh strawberries sometimes fall short in the flavor department? The answer lies in their delicate nature. Fresh strawberries are highly perishable and must be harvested slightly earlier to withstand the rigors of transportation and storage. As a result, they often lack the depth of flavor that comes from fully ripened fruit. Plus, too much water in fresh strawberries can dilute the taste while they grow, leaving you with lackluster strawberry essence.

So, the next time you shop for ingredients to whip up your morning smoothie, consider passing the produce aisle and head for the freezer aisle instead. With their superior texture and unmatched flavor, frozen strawberries are the only way to go when it comes to strawberry smoothies that pack flavor. Keep this in mind for other frozen drinks such as strawberry daiquiris, too.

Read the original article on Tasting Table