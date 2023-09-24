The Reason Five Guys Never Freezes Its Burgers

Five Guys burger and fries - Deutschland Reform/Shutterstock

Five Guys, the burger chain known for its no-fuss, customizable menu items, has a distinct approach to food preparation that sets it apart from many of its competitors. One of the most notable aspects of its operation is its decision to never freeze its burgers. The reason is straightforward: There are no freezers at the restaurant, only coolers.

The primary reason behind Five Guys' choice to never freeze its burger patties is its dedication to delivering a superior dining experience. Frozen meat is perceived by many as inferior because the freezing process can harm its overall taste and texture. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, ice crystals formed during slow freezing can rupture the cell walls of the meat, leading to moisture loss and a change in consistency when it's cooked. Although rapidly frozen meat does not suffer these quality issues, Five Guys doesn't take any chances. By refusing to preserve their patties in frigid temps, the cult-favorite burger joint ensures its patrons enjoy the full flavor and juiciness of ground beef in every bite.

The absence of freezers is a direct reflection of Five Guys' devotion to quality and freshness. Instead of relying on frozen patties, Five Guys receives shipments of ground beef, which gets shaped into patties on-site. This process guarantees the use of fresh meat and allows customers to choose from a range of toppings, ensuring each burger is tailored to individual preferences.

No Freezers? No Problem!

The decision to avoid freezing burgers also aligns with Five Guys' philosophy of simplicity. By sticking to a limited menu of burgers, hot dogs, shakes, and fries, the kitchen staff can focus on perfecting the items they offer. This approach contrasts with other fast-food chains that might prioritize a broader menu with frozen ingredients for convenience and efficiency. Five Guys, however, opts for a more traditional and labor-intensive approach to maintain quality.

The chain's fidelity to clean ingredients goes beyond its burgers. Employees also make the fries from scratch, cutting and frying them in peanut oil daily. This dedication to using real food is a fundamental aspect of the brand.

By using coolers and avoiding frozen patties, Five Guys ensures its burgers are bursting with flavor. This commitment makes it stand out in the fast-food landscape and has earned it a loyal customer base that appreciates these efforts.

