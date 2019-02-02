The reason Cameron Champ wore two different colored shoes on Friday? It's actually pretty cool

Sam Weinman
Golf Digest
It was not a mistake, but a tribute.

Viewers of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday might have spied Cameron Champ's footwear and wondered if the young star, already a winner on the PGA Tour this season, was on the wrong end of a practical joke. The 23-year-old Champ had a black shoe on his right foot, and a white shoe on his left foot, which seemed like a rare faux pas for someone who has adapted so seamlessly to tour life.

In fact, this was another deft touch.

As Champ noted, the shoes were a tribute to his diverse heritage. He is the son of bi-racial parents, with a black grandfather, Mack, who has spoken candidly about the racism he endured growing up in the South.

“You weren’t allowed,” Mack Champ told Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte about trying to enter a restaurant in College Station, Texas through the front door. “You had to go through back doors.”

Said Champ on his Instagram post: "I’m very proud of who I am and where I come from."

