This Is The Reason You Always Wake Up With A Headache

Waking up with a headache is hardly the ideal start to the day, especially if you have young children or a busy lifestyle – but, according to a study of almost 19,000 people, one in 13 of us will experience frequent morning headaches. Ouch.

Why do they happen, though? And, perhaps more importantly, how do we avoid them and get our days off to a less painful start?

While the NHS says most headaches are harmless and go away on their own, chronic morning headaches could be a sign of something more serious.

The potential reasons for morning headaches

There are a number of reasons why you might regularly be waking up with a sore head, but if the problem persists over time, it’s worth speaking to your GP to ensure it’s not a sign of something more serious.

Sleep apnoea

Sleep apnoea is when your breathing stops and starts while you sleep. The most common type is called obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) and one of the common symptoms with this condition is waking up with a headache.

This could be due to other symptoms such as loud snoring, waking up a lot or being very tired from not having a restful sleep.

Insomnia and sleep deprivation

If you find yourself frequently unable to get to sleep or stay asleep, this could be why you’re waking up with headaches. A 2018 study found a clear link between sleep disturbances and morning tension headaches.

Oversleeping

Alternatively, sleeping too much can also cause morning headaches and even increase the intensity of them, according to a 2011 study. Broadly, experts recommend that adults sleep for around seven hours a night – though this can vary if the person is unwell or sleep-deprived.

Sleeping position

Speaking to Marie Claire, Dr Mariam Adegoke said the position we sleep in can cause headaches, especially if you tend to sleep on your front because this causes your back to arch, leading to tension.

Additionally, according to Adegoke, when you’re sleeping, your muscles don’t work “as hard” to support your body.

Story continues

The doctor says ”[this] can mean that when you get up, your muscles tighten and struggle to support your spine and neck” which can result in a banging headache.

How to get a better night’s sleep

According to experts at Harvard Health, there are seven secrets to getting a good night’s sleep which could help you to curb those morning headaches:

Exercise

Getting active boosts the effect of sleep hormones such as melatonin and morning workouts are recommended to help the natural circadian rhythm. Even just a nice morning walk could make all the difference.

Reserve the bed for sleep and sex

Are you guilty of working from bed? Even just answering emails and calls while snuggling under the sheets? Doing this can make the bed a stimulus for wakefulness and can make the switch to sleeping there more difficult. The same goes for watching TV in bed.

Keep the bedroom optimised for sleep

Experts advise that bedrooms should be quiet, dark, cool environments to promote sleep onset and limit distractions.

Form a healthy bedtime ritual

By now we all know that we shouldn’t be looking at our phones before bed, but is there anything else you can do to improve your bedtime routine? Experts at Harvard Health recommend drinking a glass of warm milk, taking a bath, or listening to calming music to unwind.

Have a small snack

While you should avoid eating a heavy meal in the hours before bed, you should listen to your stomach if it’s grumbling as sleeping with an empty stomach isn’t advised. Have a healthy snack such as some crackers or an apple to satiate your tum until morning.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

While you may get a little sleepy after having alcohol, it can actually disrupt sleep throughout the night and isn’t advised as a pre-sleep beverage. Additionally, sweet treats like chocolate often contain caffeine which can disrupt sleep.

De-stress

While bedtime is often the first time many of us get a second to think and process all of our stressful thoughts, it’s not exactly the best way to end the day. Instead, try deep breathing exercises and write down your worries to address in the morning. You can’t tackle anything if you’re too tired to function.

If you continue to struggle with sleep or headaches, speak to your GP.

