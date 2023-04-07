Rear Admiral Ray Rawbone, naval pilot who saw action over France, Greece, Burma and Sumatra – obituary

Rawbone in the cockpit of his beloved Seafire mark LIIc

Rear Admiral Ray Rawbone, who has died aged 99, was shot down over southern France and later led a Fleet Air Arm squadron in the Suez Campaign.

In October 1943, 20 years old and recently promoted from midshipman, Rawbone joined 809 Naval Air Squadron, flying the Seafire Mark LIIc under the command of Major AL Wright RM, in the carrier Stalker. Wright, Rawbone later recalled, was “a smart, rather strict disciplinarian, which was probably just as well as we were a fair mixture of high-spirited Commonwealth officers”.

After escort duties in Atlantic convoys, in May 1945 Rawbone and his aircraft and others from 809 were lent to 208 RAF in Italy, flying two and sometimes three sorties a day from improvised airfields on armed reconnaissance, or spotting for the Army’s heavy guns.

Then in August he took part in Operation Dragoon, the Allied landings in the south of France. In the absence of enemy aircraft, Rawbone strafed and bombed German vehicle columns, and spotted for the guns of the US battleship Nevada.

However, on the morning of August 24, north-west of Nimes, while diving to strafe a German staff car, he was hit by flak, his engine and instruments failed, and, unable to climb above 800 ft, he was forced to land in a field.

Rawbone set fire to his aircraft and, seeing German troops approach, ran off, hoping to find Maquis resistance fighters. He was taken in by French farmers near Dions in the Gard region, and with his new friends cycled into the newly liberated city of Nîmes, where he met Major Lancelot Hartley-Sharpe, leader of a Jedburgh clandestine team which been operating behind the lines. He then joined the Allied forces advancing on Uzès.

He was anxious to get back to my ship as soon as possible “because I knew that my drama was being shared by my wife who was expecting our first child”. At Salon-de-Provence he found a lift in a small plane to Naples, and from there he hitched several more lifts to rejoin Stalker, which by now was in Alexandria. Just two weeks after having been shot down, he was airborne and operational again.

Story continues

He was Mentioned in Despatches.

Rawbone remained with 809 NAS until the end of 1945, seeing further action over Greece and later Burma, Sumatra and Malaya. Though he had no more accidents, there were many Seafire and pilot losses, not least due to landing accidents on Stalker’s short and narrow flightdeck. By the end of the war he was the squadron senior pilot.

Rear Admiral Ray Rawbone

Alfred Raymond Rawbone was born on April 19 1923 at Tenbury Wells in Worcestershire, where his father, who had flown in the Royal Flying Corps during the First World War, was an engineer.

Ray volunteered for the Fleet Air Arm in 1941 aged 18. His initial training, at the former Butlin’s holiday camp at Skegness, was overseen by Ted Briggs (one of only three survivors from the loss of the battlecruiser Hood in May that year) and then by Chief Petty Officer Wilmott, a celebrated instructor and father-figure, at HMS St Vincent, Gosport.

Rawbone learnt to fly at Elmdon, now Birmingham international airport, in the de Havilland Tiger Moth, and, crossing the Atlantic in RMS Queen Mary, at Kingston, Ontario.

Post-war, he became an instructor at the RAF’s Central Flying School where in 1950 he was awarded the King’s Commendation for Valuable Services in the Air, and in 1951 the Air Force Cross.

Back in the Fleet Air Arm, Rawbone flew the Navy’s first operational jet, the Attacker, from the carrier Eagle, before commanding 736 training squadron.

In 1956, during the Suez Crisis, Rawbone commanded 897 Naval Air Squadron flying Sea Hawk jets from Eagle in the day-fighter/ground-attack role. Ten of his 14 pilots were straight from flying school, and “we knew that the Egyptian aircraft were superior to ours, so, to save ourselves a lot of grief, we planned to take out the airfields at first light on the first day.” Rawbone trained his novice pilots in night operations and they responded with “skill and great spirit”.

Flying at dawn on November 1 over Inchas, Rawbone recalled, “there were several craters from RAF bombs but no damage to runways or hangars”, so he led his squadron down to strafe and rocket rows of parked aircraft. Later that day he sank a barge which was being towed into the Canal.

Confident that the Egyptian air force had been put of action, over the next few days the Fleet Air Arm turned to Army targets and bridges “but most targets were so lightly defended that one had an uneasy, almost guilty, feeling”. Only on November 3, over Almaza, was there intense and accurate flak, but all aircraft returned safely.

In the days before the campaign, Rawbone had passed on his knowledge of escape and evasion, teaching his young pilots to sew compasses and maps into their clothing and to carry sidearms. Only Lieutenant Donald Mills, shot down on November 6 100 miles into the desert, was obliged to make use of this knowledge, and he, unlike Rawbone in 1944, was rescued by helicopter.

Next Rawbone commanded the frigate Loch Killisport (1959-60) in the Gulf, and was Commander (Air) at the Royal Naval Air Station, Lossiemouth, and then in the fleet carrier Ark Royal in 1961-63. From 1963 to 1968 he held senior staff appointments ashore, before commanding the frigate Dido (1968-69) and Royal Naval Air Station, Yeovilton (1970-72), where he oversaw the arrival of the first Sea Harriers.

Next he commanded the guided missile destroyer Kent (1972-73), and when he was promoted to rear-admiral he was appointed to Nato headquarters at SHAPE (1974-76).

Rawbone flew more than 40 types of aircraft including most marks of Seafire: he reflected that the later models “were faster and more advanced but, in my view, none allowed that feeling of joie de vivre so apparent in the early marks.”

In 1976 he joined a family-owned car franchise in the South West.

Ray Rawbone married, during a brief leave in 1943, his teenage sweetheart Iris Willshaw. Both needed their parents’ consent, and after a two-day honeymoon they only saw each other once in the next year. Iris survives him, with their daughter; a son predeceased him.

Ray Rawbone, born April 19 1923, died March 12 2023