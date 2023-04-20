Rear-Admiral Philip Wilcocks, dynamic commander who led actions in Falklands and Gulf wars – obituary

Wilcocks in characteristic pose

Rear-Admiral Philip Wilcocks, who has died aged 69, was one of the Navy’s leading warriors during the Falklands War and the First Gulf War.

In the months leading up to Operation Granby, the British action in the 1991 Gulf War, Wilcocks, commanding the destroyer Gloucester, played a prime role in enforcing the UN embargo – stopping, boarding and searching Iraqi ships. Thereafter, in working up his ship for the possibility of war, Wilcocks demonstrated great drive and fine leadership.

Throughout the Gulf War itself, Gloucester was consistently the most “up threat” (forward) of the Allied warships, and he kept his people at action stations or split into two defence watches for 53 days and nights.

Under Wilcocks, his Lynx helicopter pilot Lt Cdr David Livingstone practised joint procedures and tactics against Iraqi warships and these were key to the success at the Battle of Bubiyan Island, in the northern Persian Gulf. There, on January 30 and 31, Sea Skua missiles fired from Gloucester’s Lynx by Livingstone and his observer/aircrew Lt Martin “Florrie” Ford destroyed a substantial part of the Iraqi navy, including three missile-firing fast patrol craft which posed a major threat to Allied warships.

Then, shortly before 04:00 on February 25 1991, while Allied warships were manoeuvring in a minefield, an Iraqi shore battery at Al Fintas on the Kuwait coast fired a Chinese-made Silkworm cruise missile at the US Navy battleship Missouri. Travelling at low-level and almost Mach speed, and carrying a large warhead capable of inflicting severe damage, the missile raced towards Missouri, which launched chaff, flares, and decoys to confuse the missile’s radar.

HMS Gloucester, named after her WW2 predecessor, ‘The Fighting G’

False echoes and unusual radar transmissions made radar detection difficult, but in the operations room of Gloucester, Lt Cdr Mike Riley saw a few radar “paints” which had quickly to be evaluated: were they a damaged friendly aircraft returning to the force, or an enemy missile aimed at Missouri? As Gloucester turned hard to starboard to open her firing arcs, Riley ordered two Sea Dart surface-to-air missiles to be fired.

The fireball of the resulting explosion was so great that American observers, a further four miles away, thought that Gloucester had been hit, but were relieved when she emerged unscathed from under the glare. The entire engagement, from detection to destruction, took just 89 seconds, and the intercept was the first ever successful missile-on-missile strike in action.

Wilcocks at all times had commanded Gloucester with immense stamina, calmness and commonsense, demonstrating aggressive flair of the highest order. Having brought great credit on himself, his ship’s company and the Royal Navy, he was awarded the DSC.

Later, Missouri’s 16in guns destroyed the Iraqi missile battery.

The battleship USS Missouri

Philip Lawrence Wilcocks was born on April 14 1953 in Malaysia, where his father, Lieutenant Commander A F Wilcocks, was serving. Philip was educated at Oakham, and Wallington County Grammar School, before taking a BSc at Cardiff and, in 1971, joining the Navy.

While at Dartmouth he won the Queen’s Telescope and the Queen’s Gold Medal, and his first appointments were to the frigate Torquay as navigating officer, followed by command of the fishery protection minesweeper Stubbington in 1978.

As a newly qualified Principal Warfare Officer or PWO, Wilcocks joined the frigate Ambuscade, under Commander Peter Mosse, where during the Falklands War Ambuscade’s missile and gunnery teams were kept busy as she escorted convoys into San Carlos Water, landed Special Forces by helicopter, and bombarded enemy positions – on one night firing 228 4.5 in high explosive rounds (6 tons) in support of 2nd Parachute Regiment’s advance on Port Stanley.

Twice, Ambuscade came under attack by Exocet missiles. On May 25, Ambuscade gave first warning, conducted a well-practiced manoeuvre and fired chaff. From his action station, Wilcocks saw the oncoming missiles clearly in the twilight as they were diverted away, but after flying through the chaff they then with disastrous results struck the container ship Atlantic Conveyor.

Five days later, Ambuscade warned the force of another Exocet attack, but this splashed safely without hitting anyone. Part of Wilcocks’s contribution was in training Ambuscade’s crew, rehearsing air attacks on every watch, applying lessons learnt in real time, and keeping up morale while under fire. This was all valuable experience which he would use later.

Specialising in anti-air warfare, he became squadron operations officer in the 3rd Destroyer Squadron, which covered the evacuation of Aden in 1986, and subsequently the staff officer to the Flag Officer Sea Training, where he applied the knowledge he gained in the Falklands War. Promoted to captain in 1995, Wilcocks held senior desk jobs in the MoD, commanded the destroyer Liverpool 1998-89, and the Maritime Warfare School at the shore establishment HMS Collingwood 2001-03.

On promotion to rear-admiral in 2004 and deputy chief of joint operations at the Permanent Joint Headquarters, he oversaw operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and was the crisis director for the UK’s military response to the 2005 tsunami disaster.

Wilcocks: radiated self-confidence and is remembered for his wide smile

He was, briefly and in succession, Flag Officer Scotland, Northern England, Northern Ireland and Flag Officer Reserves, and then Chief of Staff (Capability) to the Commander-in-Chief Fleet, but in a Navy which was shrinking and reorganising itself, there was no further employment for Wilcocks. He was appointed a Companion of the Order of the Bath in 2007 and retired in 2009.

Wilcocks was a consummate professional who thought hard about how to deliver effective war-fighting capability, whether in policy, tactical development or active operational terms. He was noted for his integrity, and was passionate about the Navy. He radiated self-confidence and is remembered for his wide smile.

Retired in Herefordshire, he was in demand as director or chairman of a number of companies, but it was as lay chairman of Abbeydore deanery, a member of the Bishop’s Council for the Diocese of Hereford and of the Church of England’s Diocese Peer Review Panel, and governor of Hereford Cathedral School, that he found practical expression for the quiet Christian faith which motivated him.

He married Kym Palmer in 1976, who survives him with their two sons.

Rear-Admiral P L Wilcocks, born April 14 1953, died April 9 2023