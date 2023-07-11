Realtor inside a Florida house found a grenade and picked it up. It became a crime scene

A real estate agent in Boynton Beach found a hand grenade inside a home she was cleaning Tuesday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office bomb squad was sent to the home in the 4800 block of Boxwood Circle around 11:30 a.m. to remove the small explosive device, the agency said in a statement.

Teri Barbera, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said the Realtor placed the grenade on the kitchen counter before calling police.

While praising the person for calling the authorities, Barbera stressed that anyone who finds what could be explosives should leave the area immediately, then call police.

“No one should ever touch anything. Retreat, then call law enforcement,” Barbera said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.