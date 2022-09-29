realMLS Takes Ownership Stake in Markt

Markt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (realMLS®) has taken an ownership position in Markt®. The path to ownership started last year when realMLS contracted with Markt to provide MLS tech support to their over 11,000 members. realMLS joins Metro Multiple Listing Service (Metro MLS) and Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS) in the Markt venture to deliver quality benefits and services to help MLSes modernize their operations.

"Moving forward with Markt ensures realMLS remains essential, increases our value to our members and secures our place in the real estate ecosystem of the future. Our members will continue to receive advanced tools and services, while our staff will be empowered with additional support as we strive to provide an excellent experience for our members," stated Nicole Jensen, CEO realMLS.

Simply put by Metro MLS CEO Mr. Carrillo, "We started as partners, but we quickly innovated together on how shared services can be successful across noncontiguous markets. Markt has evolved from an experiment to a true service provider."

By working with Markt, partnering MLSes can focus on serving subscribers and less time on duplicating efforts on professional services like support, marketing, infrastructure, and market stats. Markt partners and clients choose the services that best meet their local market needs.

About realMLS

The Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (realMLS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEFAR, providing innovative programs and services to over 11,000 real estate professionals. realMLS partners with exceptional service providers to give members an array of choices to fit their business model. Members have access to statistical data products that are customizable, along with extensive property record data through their integration with Metro Market Trends, Inc., which provides detailed and accurate property information to its customers in Florida and Alabama.

About Markt

Markt is a multi-MLS service organization focused on pooling resources and expertise to serve agents/brokers better wherever they may be. Markt supports MLSs noncontiguous markets with customer support, marketing and technical resources. Markt is the Dutch word for market. Since a market is any place where two or more parties meet to engage in sharing goods, services or information, the name fits with our MLS vision of making the market work.

Contact Information:

James Marcus

Director of Brand

jamesm@themarkt.com

6238103491



