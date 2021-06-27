RealmeBook Will Support Windows 11 Whenever Its 'Ready,' Realme Teases

Realme had confirmed that the company is working on its first laptop dubbed Realme Book though exact availability details remain unclear. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese tech company has shared an ambiguous tweet that teases the notebook will support Windows 11 “whenever its ready.” It could also mean that Microsoft’s new OS could also run on the laptop out-of-the-box, though chances are bleak. Windows 11 is said to roll out during the “holiday season,” and Windows 10 running laptops can update their OS accordingly for free. Whereas, the Realme Book is rumoured to launch near Diwali (November 2021) alongside Realme’s first tablet dubbed Realme Pad. The company had previously showcased the laptop’s porotype where it looked similar to Apple’s MacBooks.

As per the old teaser, the Realme Book comes in a grey-coloured aluminium body and features slim bezels. The laptop is said to carry a 3:2 aspect ratio display and USB Type-C port for charging. Unfortunately, other related details remain unclear at the moment. Whereas, the new Windows 11 comes as a substantial update to the existing Windows 10. It brings a new user interface, app icons, and productivity features such as Snap layout, widgets, and revamped Start menu without live tiles. The taskbar icons are now placed at the centre by default though users can tweak the orientation manually. Microsoft says that the Windows 11 updates are 40 percent smaller, more efficient, and consume less battery without sharing exact details.

On the other hand, Realme is also expanding its AIoT and smart-home portfolio with more products. The company will launch a timmer called Realme Beard Trimmer in India on July 1. The company will also Realme Hair Dryer and new Bluetooth wireless earphones on the same day.

