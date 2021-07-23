Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme is all set to launch a handful of products in India today at 12.30 pm. These products include Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Q2 Neo, Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo. Notably, the Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Watch 2 already debuted in Malaysia. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo was launched in Sri Lanka in May and Realme Buds Q2 Neo are likely to be rebranded Realme Buds Q2 launched in Pakistan recently.

Realme launch event: How to watch it live

The Realme launch event will take place at 12.30 pm today. You can visit the company's social media handles for livestrea. To catch all the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

The wait has come to an end! Get ready to experience the best of trendsetting tech with our smart range of AIoT gadgets. Raise your 🙌 and reply with #realmeTechLife to show you're in! Launching today at 12:30 PM on our official channels. Stream here: https://t.co/2fSjgOM6gm pic.twitter.com/aFJMBCCFn3 " realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 23, 2021

Realme Watch 2 Pro expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Malaysia, Realme Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display. It comes with 90 sports modes including outdoor running, strength training, football, basketball, yoga, cricket, and more. In terms of battery, it will offer up to 14-day battery life.

Watch out for The Best In Segment Display on our upcoming #realmeWatch2Pro. Time to go #BigDisplayProSports! Launching tomorrow at 12:30 PM on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/rbCzkRONBT pic.twitter.com/st8OlOsBzK " realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 22, 2021

Other features of the smartwatch include a 24-hour heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep detection, breathing exercises, and more. Realme Watch 2 Pro also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

Realme Watch 2 expected specifications

Realme Watch 2 comes with a 1.4-inch square display that offers 320 x 320-pixel resolution. It also comes with 90 sports modes like the Pro variant that includes basketball, boxing, dancing, golf, hiking, indoor cycling, outdoor running, table tennis, and yoga, and more.

The smartwatch offers up to 12 days of battery life. It also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance. As for the features, Realme Watch 2 comes with oxygen blood monitor, heart rate monitor and sleep monitor along with a Hydration reminder, Sedentary reminder, Camera Control and Mediation Assistant.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo expected specifications

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will come with 11.2 mm Bass Boost drivers, environment noise cancellation (ENC) support, 88ms super-low latency and IPX4 sweatproof rating. In terms of battery, the neckband offers 17 hours of battery life and can provide up to 120 minutes of playback time in just 10 minutes of charge.

Are you excited to bring The Budget Bass Neckband home? Enjoy #BetterBassNonStop with the great features of the #realmeBudsWireless2Neo. Launching tomorrow at 12:30 PM on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/vpTvVbcVat pic.twitter.com/6KcksOQLiw " realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 22, 2021

Realme Buds Wireless 2 expected specifications

These wireless earphones come with 13.6 mm Bass Boost drivers, ANC, IPX5 water resistance and 88ms low latency for a better gaming experience. They also come with a transparency mode that allows external sound in so that the user can hear the person standing near him. The earphones have magnetic earbuds.

Power-packed with smart features like ANC, Bass Boost Driver, Dart Charge and so on, makes the #realmeBudsWireless2 a real all-rounder! Ready to switch the #NoiseOffBassOn? Launching tomorrow at 12:30 PM on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/tETVGMmcRB pic.twitter.com/Ix5cydAx6g " realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 22, 2021

As for the battery, it offers up to 18 hours of battery life with ANC and 50 percent volume and up to 22 hours without ANC. It can apparently offer 12 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo expected specifications

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo are likely to be the rebranded version of Realme Buds Q2 launched in Pakistan recently. If that is true, then the earbuds comes will come with 20 hours of battery life (including case). Each earbud will offer 5 hours of playtime. The earbuds will come with 10 mm dynamic drivers and a new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology.

The Entry Level TWS Earbuds are packed with amazing features and a unique design. Leap to a Quite Clear, Long-Lasting vibe with #realmeBudsQ2Neo. Launching tomorrow at 12:30 PM on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/qaHfWMXvId pic.twitter.com/bAGohDfnxn " realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 22, 2021

For gamers, the Realme Buds Q2 Neo will also offer 88ms low latency and support for environmental noise cancellation.

