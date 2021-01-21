Realme RealPublic sale: Best deals on Realme X3, Realme X50 Pro, Smart TVs and more
(Editor Note: The sale copy has been repubbed as the sale continues till 24 January>)
Realme has announced the Realme RealPublic Sale in India from 20 January to 24 January. Realme took to Twitter to announce the sale, writing, "Get ready for incredible offers! Upgrade to your favourite #realme smartphones at extremely special prices during the #RealpublicSale from 20th to 24th Jan." The offers of Realme Realpublic Sale are available on realme.com, on Flipkart as a part of the e-retailer's Republic Day sale and on Amazon India.
Get ready for incredible offers! Upgrade to your favourite #realme smartphones at extremely special prices during the #RealpublicSale from 20th to 24th Jan.
Early access starts tomorrow! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/titwhPAOXa
" realme (@realmemobiles) January 18, 2021
Here are the offers available during Realme RealPublic sale:
Realme 7: Current Price starts from Rs 14,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 13,999/- (1,000/- off on prepaid transactions).
Realme C15 (3 GB and 4 GB): Price starts from Rs 9,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 8,999/- (1,000/- off on prepaid transactions).
Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition (3 GB and 4 GB): Price starts from Rs 9,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 8,999/- (1,000/- off on prepaid transactions).
Realme C12(3 GB): Price Rs 8,999/-, sale price Rs 8,499/- (500/- off on prepaid transactions).
Realme C3(3 GB): Price Rs 8,999/-, sale price Rs 8,499/- (500/- off on prepaid transactions).
Realme 6(6 GB): Price Rs 14,999/-, sale price Rs 12,999/- (2,000/- off ).
Realme 6 pro: Price starts from Rs 17,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 15,999/- (2,000/- off).
Realme 7pro: Price starts from Rs 19,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 18, 999/- (1,000/- off on prepaid transactions).
Realme X3: Price starts from Rs 24,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 21,999/- (3,000/- off).
Realme X3 SuperZoom: Price starts from Rs 27,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 23,999/- (4,000/- off).
Realme X50 Pro: Price starts from Rs 41,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 34,999/- (7,000/- off).
Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Price starts from Rs 14,999/-, price starts from Rs 13,999/- (1,000/- off on prepaid transactions+ Price offer).
Apart from smartphones, the sale will also see various offers on accessories:
Realme Buds Wireless Pro: Price- Rs 3,999/-, sale price Rs 3,499/- (500/- off).
Realme 12W 10000mAh Powerbank: Price- Rs 799/-, sale price Rs 699/- (100/- off).
Realme Buds Wireless: Price- Rs 1,799/-, sale price Rs 1,499/- (300/- off).
Realme Buds 2: Price- Rs 599/-, sale price Rs 499/- (100/- off).
Realme Buds Classic: Price- Rs 399/-, sale price Rs 299/- (100/- off).
Realme Security Camera 360°: Price- Rs 2,999/-, sale price Rs 2,599/- (400/- off).
Realme Selfie Tripod: Price- Rs 1,199/-, sale price Rs 999/- (200/- off).
Realme Buds Air Neo: Price- Rs 2,999/-, sale price Rs 1,999/- (1,000/- off).
Realme Buds Air Pro: Price- Rs 4,999/-, sale price Rs 3,999/- (1,000/- off).
Realme 18W 20000mAh Powerbank: Price- Rs 1,599/-, sale price Rs 1,499/- (100/- off.)
Realme Smart TV 32'': Price- Rs 14,999/-, sale price Rs 13,999/- (1,000/- off).
Realme Smart TV 43'': Price- Rs 23,999/-, sale price Rs 22,999/- (1,000/- off).
Realme Smart TV 55'': Price- Rs 42,999/-, sale price Rs 39,999/- (3,000/- off).
Realme Buds Q (White and Yellow): Price- Rs 1,999/-, sale price Rs 1,499/- (500/- off).
Realme Buds Q (Black): Price- Rs 1,999/-, sale price Rs 1,599/- (400/- off).
