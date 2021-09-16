Realme Pad First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com

Realme Pad will go on the first sale today in India. The tablet was launched last week along with Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i smartphones and today, it will be made available for sale in the country for the first time. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme India website. Customers purchasing the device will get Rs 1,000 off with ICICI Bank credit cards and credit EMI, 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC Bank and more. Realme Pad Tablet With 7,100mAh Battery & MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Realme Pad sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets an 8MP rear & front camera.

Realme Pad comes with a Smart Connect feature that allows users to use their Realme Band or Realme Watch to quickly unlock the tablet.

The tablet gets dual microphones with noise cancellation support, quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res audio. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and GPS/A-GPS.

Coming to the pricing, Realme Pad is priced at Rs 13,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. The 4G + Wi-Fi model costs Rs 15,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant will be offered at Rs 17,999.