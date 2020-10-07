Realme October 7 Launch Event LIVE Updates: Realme plans to launch over 50 AIoT new products in 2020

Realme is hosting a launch event at 12.30 pm IST today where it will launch a hoard of new devices in India. Realme has already confirmed that at the event today, it will unveil the new Realme 7i, Realme 100W Soundbar, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro and Realme 55-inch sLED 4K TV. The Realme 7i is going to be the third smartphone to be launched in the Realme 7 series, which already includes the Realme 7 (Review) and >Realme 7 Pro (Review).

Also See: Realme 7i, Buds Air Pro, 100 W soundbar, new smart TV to launch today in India: How to watch the event live

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India on 7 October: All you need to know

Realme to reportedly launch a new Q-series smartphone on 13 October: All we know

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.