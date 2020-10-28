Realme Narzo 20A, Poco M2 to Motorola E7 Plus: Best phones under Rs 10,000 (Oct 2020)

We look to refresh our smartphone lists for this quarter, and we begin with the list of best phones under Rs 10,000. More than a refresh, you can call it an overhaul, as all the models from our two-month-old sub-10K list have been replaced by new devices. We have chosen phones with at least 4 GB RAM in this budget. And if that wasn't enough, we have handsets with quad cameras too, along with large 5,000 mAh batteries. So let's see what we have for you this month in this Xiaomi-dominated list.

Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000 in India

The Poco M2 is the only phone in this list that bundles 6 GB of RAM, quite generous in this budget. On top of that, it has a large 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, which is again not very common in this price range. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Poco M2 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal (expandable) storage. This chipset is good enough for a bit of gaming on medium graphics settings.

This phone has four cameras at the back. It has a 13 MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The picture quality is more than decent for this segment. You also get an 8 MP camera up front for selfies and video calls. The Poco M2 has a 5,000 mAh battery that can go past a day and a half of moderate usage. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The phone actually sells for Rs 10,499, but Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 500 discount if you buy it using any credit or debit card, thus dropping its price under 10K.

Poco M2 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Redmi 9 Prime

The Redmi 9 Prime (Review) is pretty much the Poco M2 in every sense, but with 4 GB RAM and a slightly higher capacity 5,020 mAh battery. The rest of its specifications are exactly the same as that of the M2. And of course, this phone is officially available on Amazon instead of Flipkart. Lastly, this phone sells under 10K even without any credit card offers. If you have the right card, you can always get another 10% off in the ongoing Amazon sale.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9i completes the trifecta of Xiaomi phones in this list. This isn't as good as the above two, but if you are on a tighter budget or need double the storage, the Redmi 9i is a good option for you. This phone too has a 5000 mAh battery that can last close to two days under moderate usage. The battery life gets a boost, courtesy of a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels and a modest Mediatek G25 SoC. You get 4 GB RAM here with an option of either 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further.

You get a single 13 MP camera at the back, and a 5 MP selfie camera located in the drop notch at the top of the screen. It runs Android 10 with a layer of Xiaomi's latest MIUI 12 on top. The Redmi 9i is a no-frills budget phone that can handle usual day-to-day tasks with ease, courtesy of a good amount of RAM, and provides you with ample storage for those endless WhatsApp forwards. Its neat design is an added bonus, and makes it look quite premium for this segment.