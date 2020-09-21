Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Launched, Prices Start at Rs 8,499

Realme has unleashed three new smartphones in India under its new Narzo 20 series. A follow up for the Narzo 10 series that launched earlier this year, the updated lineup includes three devices- the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro. The Narzo 20 and 20A come with a waterdrop style notch while the Pro comes with a hole-punch display.

Starting with the Narzo 20A, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720-pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC available with either 3GB or 4GB RAM options with 32GB or 64GB storage respectively. In the camera department, you get three units at the back that include a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. You also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and you also get features like dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a microUSB port. Lastly there is a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. Colour options include Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB model while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 9,499. The Narzo 20A will go on its first sale on September 30.

The Realme Narzo 20 gets a similar 6.5-inch HD+ display as the Narzo 20A but is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC along with 4GB and internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB. The cameras at the back include a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The front camera includes an 8-megapixel sensor that the company says includes a five-piece lens along with features like HDR, Panoramic View, AI Beauty, and more. The handset also comes with a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

[caption id="attachment_2895691" align="aligncenter" width="660"] Realme Narzo 20[/caption]

In the connectivity department, you get dual-SIM cards, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. As for the pricing, the Narzo 20 comes at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant and Rs. 11,499 for the 128GB storage variant. The first sale will be held on September 28 at 12PM noon.

Lastly, we have the Narzo 20 Pro that sits at the top of the lot. This one brings a similar size 6.5-inch display but upgrades to a full-HD+ (2400 x 1080-pixels) LCD with 90Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate and 480 nits of brightness. The handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a quad camera setup at the back that includes four cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. At the front there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.1 lens to take selfies. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh but you get the company’s 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology which was seen on the Realme 7 Pro as well. This will be available in two colours- Black Ninja and White Knight.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The first sale is scheduled for 12PM noon on September 25.