Realme India launch LIVE updates: Realme Buds 2 Neo features 11.2 mm Dynamic Driver

Realme, with Dizo, is hosting an event in India today, 1 July, to launch the new 'TechLife Products' in the market. Realme has already teased that at the event, it will unveil the Realme Buds 2 Neo, Realme Hair Dryer and Realme Beard trimmer. The launch even will kick off at 12.30 pm IST and will be streamed live.

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus expected features

Realme will also launch Realme Beard Trimmer Plus at the event. It will come with "40 different length settings, 10 mm and 20 mm combs with 0.5 mm precision". It will also come with an 800 mAh battery that charges in 120 minutes. With the help of the reversible Type-C charging port, users will be able to charge it via mobile charger or power bank. It will also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.

