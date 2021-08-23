Realme C21Y To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the C21Y handset today in the Indian market. The device is already launched in Vietnam and the Indian model will carry similar specifications. The smartphone will be launched at 12:30 pm and interested customers can check the price, specifications and other details of it via Realme India official website. The company has also set up a microsite on the official website that reveals the key specifications of the C21Y phone. Realme C21Y Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Also Read | Realme C21Y Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Realme C21Y

Realme C21Y (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme C21Y will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The device will come powered by an entry-level octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and Mali-G52 GPU. For photography, it will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera, a 2MP B&W sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Also Read | Kitna Copy Karoge Sir? Redmi Business Director Sneha Tainwala Hits Out At Realme India & Europe CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme C21Y

Realme C21Y (Photo Credits: Realme)

The handset will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with reverse wired charging support. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port. The device will be made available in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours. Coming to the pricing, Realme C21Y is priced at VND 3,240,000 (approximately Rs 10,500) for the 3GB + 32GB internal storage whereas the the 4GB + 64GB model costs VND 3,710,000 (approximately Rs 12,000). So we expect the India pricing of Realme C21Y to be somewhere around it.