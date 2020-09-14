Realme C12 with a 6,000 mAh battery will go on sale today at 8 pm on Flipkart

Realme launched Realme C12 along with Realme C15 and Realme Buds Classic earphones in India recently. Realme C12 will go on sale today in India at 8 pm on Flipkart.

Realme C12 pricing, availability

The Realme C12 comes in one storage variant " 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage " which is priced at Rs 8,999. It is available in Power Blue and Power Silver colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and >Realme.com.

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen that has a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of camera, Realme C12 sports a triple camera that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 5 MP camera on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

