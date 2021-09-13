Realme 8s 5G with MediaTek 810 SoC to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme launched Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i in India last week. The highlights of Realme 8s include MediaTek 810 chipset, up to 8 GB RAM and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com and major offline retailers. On the other hand, Realme 8i will go on sale tomorrow (15 September).

Realme 8s 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme 8s 5G comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It will come in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale today (13 September) at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retailers. Customers can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of Realme 8s 5G.

Realme 8s 5G specifications

Realme 8s 5G sports a 6.5-inch display that also offers a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is claimed to be the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It will offer up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 13 GB with Dynamic RAM Expansion. The smartphone will be 8.8 mm thick and 191 grams in weight. It offers up to 128 GB of internal storage.

It sports a triple rear camera that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome portrait sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it also features a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W Dart Charging.

