Realme 7 Pro & Realme 7 Smartphones Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme’s Event

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the all-new Realme 7 Series in the Indian market. Realme 7 series comprises of Realme 7 & Realme 7 Pro. The company has been teasing the Realme 7 series on its official Twitter handle & Flipkart from the past couple of days. The Flipkart listing has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming Realme 7 series. The online launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST via Realme's official YouTube & other social media accounts. Users can also watch the online telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro & Realme V3 Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As per the poster on Flipkart, Both Realme 7 & Realme 7 Pro will feature a 2nd Gen 64MP quad rear camera system. Both handsets will carry 4x larger resolution than a 4K TV. The quad rear camera setup will comprise of a 64MP main camera with Sony's sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro sensor & a portrait shooter.

The company is claiming Realme 7 series to be India's fastest charging phone. Both Realme 7 & Realme 7 Pro will come with 65W SuperDart charging technology that will provide 3.5 hours of calling & 13.2 hours of music playback.

In addition to this, the Realme 7 series will be launched with a new processor. Realme has not provided any other information about the Realme 7 series. Pricing & other specifications will be announced during the Realme 7 series launch event.