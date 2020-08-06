Realme 6i, Poco M2 Pro to Xiaomi Mi A3: Best phones under Rs 15,000 (August 2020)

As always, our list of phones under Rs 15,000 this month has handsets with a good amount of RAM, processing power, and solid battery backup. Most of them have a 48 MP primary camera, and you have a handful with quad-camera options too. And if that wasn't enough, we also have a phone with a 90 Hz display in this budget. So, let's see what's the best you can get under 15K this month in India.

Best phones you can buy under Rs 15,000 in India

Realme 6i

The most recent release from Realme is quite similar to the Realme 6 (Review) on most counts. The only major difference being the 64 MP primary camera has been replaced by a 48 MP unit in the Realme 6i. It retains the 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. More importantly, it has a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth, flicker-free scrolling in supported apps; a rarity under Rs 15,000. It is powered by a Mediatek G90T chip that is fairly powerful for day-to-day operations, and good for gaming too. You get 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory that can be expanded further using a MicroSD card.

The Realme 6i has a quad-camera combination at the back with a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The image quality is quite good for the segment. The 16 MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. This phone has a 4,300 mAh battery that can last for a day and a half of moderate usage, and you also get a 30W fast charger in the box that charges it fully in about an hour; an impressive feat. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme 6i price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro (Review) is almost identical to its cousin, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, barring a couple of minor differences. It has a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole that supports HDR10 and can get up to 450 nits bright. It is protected against scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and that goes for its glass back too. The M2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal (expandable) storage. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.

This phone too gives you quad camera options at the back. It has a 48 MP primary camera accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The picture quality is quite impressive here too. A more-than-decent 16 MP selfie camera is located in the punch-hole on the display. The Poco M2 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery that can go on for a couple of days of moderate usage. The company has bundled a 33W fast charger to juice up the big battery in quick time, something missing in the Redmi 9 Pro package.

Poco M2 Pro price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Redmi Note 8

We have another Xiaomi model in this list, and that's the top variant of the Redmi Note 8 (Review) with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has an attractive design with a glass back and is protected against scratches by Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as at the back. Ironically, the company has skimped on the glass back in their newly launched successor to this device, the Redmi Note 9. You get a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display here with a drop notch. The phone is powered by a competent Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.