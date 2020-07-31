Realme 6i First Online Sale Today at 12 PM IST via Flipkart & Realme.com; India Prices, Features, Offers & Specifications

Realme 6i smartphone will be made available for its first sale today at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. Apart from Realme 6i, the Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C11 smartphones will also go on sale today at noon via Flipkart and Realme.com. As a reminder, the Realme 6i smartphone was launched in the country last week, which is essentially a rebranded model of Realme 6s that is already on sale in Europe. The phone is launched in India with a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB variant. However, the 6GB model costs Rs 14,999. The phone comes in two colour options - Eclipse Black and Lunar White. Realme 6i Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India at Rs 12,999.

Also Read | Realme C11 Smartphone's Next Online Sale Today at 12 PM IST; Prices, Features & Specifications

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both Flipkart and Realme have some attractive offers on the recently launched Realme 6i smartphone. The buyers can avail an instant discount of 4 percent via Flipkart on SBI credit card & EMI transaction. The e-retailer is also offering flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using a RuPay debit card. Similarly, Realme also offers up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 500 to MobiKwik users.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch LIVE News Updates: Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

It’s about time to experience #PowerfulPerformanceProDisplay in the all-new #realme6i featuring:

✅ Helio G90T Processor

✅ 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display

✅ 48MP Quad Camera Get it in the sale today at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart.https://t.co/n4ssyw7gS4 pic.twitter.com/4J9nDf9U9Z — realme (@realmemobiles) July 31, 2020

The Realme 6i smartphone gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. It also offers a screen to body ratio of 90.5 percent. The phone comes powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor that is clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM. It also comes with an internal storage of 64GB. It can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Story continues

Realme 6i

Realme 6i (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Coming to the camera department, the phone packs a quad rear camera module. It consists of a 48MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also gets an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens. The other two cameras are 2MP sensor with f/2.4 portrait lens and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor positioned in the hole-punch cut out for video calls and selfies.

The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. However, the charger offered with the phone only supports 20W charging. It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.