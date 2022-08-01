RealManage, LLC Acquires Five Successful Management Companies Making it the Third Largest Condo and HOA Management Company in the United States.

RealManage
4 min read

Key acquisitions allow RealManage, LLC to expand operations in Southeast Florida, Colorado, and Arizona.

Plano, Texas, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, LLC, the nation's third-largest condominium and HOA management company, purchased five highly successful community management companies year to date.

Phoenix, Arizona – RealManage, LLC expanded its footprint into Arizona with the purchase of Premier Community Management in January and Vision Community Management in May. The acquisitions make RealManage one of the largest management companies in Arizona by units under management and communities served and will allow it to provide its industry-leading innovations through its growing Family of Brands across the state.

“We are excited to join the RealManage family and all they have to offer our clients and employees. I believe it is a perfect fit for both and look forward to helping RealManage achieve their mission.” – Robb Lipsey, President of Premier Community Management
“In partnering with RealManage, we believe we have found a team of professionals that truly shares our core values and conviction to association management excellence. Their resourcing, innovation, and world-class technology platform coupled with Vision’s people, scalability, and market-leading management and service will allow us to share our vision across the entire State of Arizona.” – Darin Fisher, President, Vision Community Management

Englewood, Colorado – In March, RealManage, LLC purchased Hammersmith®, a company serving community associations in Colorado since 1981. This acquisition includes Hammersmith Data Management, Inc., Hammersmith Construction Services, Inc., Hammersmith Contracting, Inc., Hammersmith Enterprises, Inc., Hammersmith Roofing LLC, and Hammersmith Management. The purchase significantly increases RealManage’s operating footprint in Colorado, adds significant talent, and expands its competencies in construction services, project administration, and roofing.

“Our significant growth and the synergies of our two companies made this partnership an easy decision, especially considering our mutual values. We are the same great company, with the same great service and the same great people, but much more to offer now to continue to be on the leading edge of innovation. We are excited about the two companies enhancing each other’s operations.” John Hammersmith, CEO of Hammersmith®

Coral Springs, Florida – In March, RealManage, LLC acquired United Community Management Corp., and Condo Management Alternative, both in Coral Springs, FL. Cross Keys Capital, LLC, a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Condo Management Alternative in its sale to RealManage. Both companies have long and successful operating histories in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties and bring significant talent and depth to RealManage's existing operations. RealManage first entered the Southeast FL market in 2019, and these acquisitions represent their continued strategic investment in Florida.

“We have spent over the past two years meeting with RealManage and learning about their core principles and values. We believe their larger organization has the scale that will allow United to continue to grow in the manner we provide services to our clients, as well as provide an environment that offers our associates stronger career opportunities and professional development. RealManage offers the benefits of a national firm while maintaining all of the local communications and hands-on experiences that you and our residents are accustomed to.” Howard Solomon, Co-Founder, United Community Management Corp.

“I am pleased to announce that we are joining forces with RealManage. Both Condo Management Alternative and RealManage share a vision to change the Property Management world by allowing you to experience a higher level of service, support, systems, and procedures. We have long admired RealManage’s desire to craft value-add, client-focused solutions while also building a great team and culture. Hasnaa Boutros, President, Condo Management Alternative.

"These strategic acquisitions add to our deep bench of talent, increase core competencies, and expand our footprint in Colorado, Florida, and into Arizona,” commented Chris O'Neill, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RealManage. "We are thrilled to partner with each of these fantastic companies."

About the RealManage Family of Brands

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.
GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage’s proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

CONTACT: Amanda Causey RealManage 866-403-1588 marketing@realmanage.com


