‘He will really thrive’: Timi Max Elsnik faces England with point to prove

Timi Max Elsnik knows the cut and thrust of English football well. Photograph: Pat Elmont/Uefa/Getty Images

When Timi Max Elsnik takes to the field against England on Tuesday, chances are the Slovenia midfielder will have a flashback to an Under-17 European Championship qualifier between the countries in the more modest surrounds of Chesterfield nine years ago. England won 3-1, the captain Reece Oxford opening the scoring, but Elsnik was arguably the best player on the pitch. Elsnik, a tidy technician, displayed much of the ability he has showcased so far at Euro 2024: composure under pressure, poise on the ball and an eye for a pass.

Elsnik was unattached at the time but on the radar of Derby County, whose then academy director Darren Wassall and coach Pat Lyons took in the game. “He could handle the ball, his first touch was excellent,” Wassall says. “We always looked for players who could play forward. He knew where the next pass was going, his left foot excellent, he hardly gave the ball away and didn’t play safe. He was not worried about making a mistake; creative players probably give the ball away a little bit more because they’re trying to make things happen. You always felt his technical ability was better at a higher level, playing with better players.”

Related: England’s required reboot on the hoof should be familiar to Lineker

Derby quickly moved to sign Elsnik and he made a splash, winning scholar of the year in his first season and effectively bypassing the under-18s to join the under-23s. In 2018 he was called up to Frank Lampard’s first-team squad for a pre-season tour to Tenerife. But first-team opportunities were hard to come by with Derby pushing for promotion to the Premier League, having invested in several players in Elsnik’s position. He made three cup appearances, scoring the winning penalty on his debut in a 14-13 shootout victory against Carlisle.

“He doesn’t let the occasion get to him,” says his former Derby teammate Darren Bent, who scored in that game. “He was brave, not scared to get on the ball or compete with senior members of the squad. To step up and take a penalty when he was so young – some of the best players struggle – but he just put it down and went about his business.

“I don’t think playing England will faze him. We all saw in training he had the ability, a lovely left foot, [he could] manipulate the ball, score, but injuries killed him a little bit, he couldn’t quite get a run of games. It is great to see the rise he has had. I sent him a good-luck message before the tournament.”

The Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and the vaunted RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko are Slovenia’s most highly regarded players, but Gareth Southgate and his staff will surely have picked up on Elsnik’s talents. As debate rages over the makeup and efficiency of England’s midfield, Elsnik, who plays for Olimpija Ljubljana, appears at home and in the groove.

For Elsnik, facing England has the makings of a special occasion. The only other player from that under-17s game in Derbyshire who could feature in Cologne is the striker Jan Mlakar. “He always said it was his dream to come to England,” says Lyons, who has exchanged messages with the 26‑year-old during the tournament.

“When he was here I think he was gutted it didn’t work out for him because he knew he was doing quite well but couldn’t find a way to break through and have an impact. For him to have this opportunity to play against England, be on the biggest stage and perform against some of the best players in the world, I think he will really thrive and relish the challenge to see where he is at.”

Elsnik set up Slovenia’s opener against Serbia last Thursday, moseying into the box and whipping a wicked left-foot pass towards the back post for Zan Karnicnik to sidefoot in. Those who worked with him at Derby had seen it all before. They are delighted to see him starring at a major tournament but, even more so, Wassall says, given his character and his journey to this point.

“I texted Derby’s physio, Steve Devine, saying: ‘Isn’t it great to see Timi playing for Slovenia?’ In the WhatsApp group, everybody came back and said: ‘Delighted for him because he was a great lad.’ He is a great role model for young players in terms of being humble and just digging in to try and continue the journey. His belief in himself is a really good story to take heed of.”

For David Flitcroft, who twice signed Elsnik on loan, at Swindon then Mansfield, and tried to a third time at Bolton, a star turn for Mansfield at Crewe sticks in the memory. Elsnik almost scored a hat-trick but had to settle for two goals in a 3-0 League Two victory. Elsnik spent the second half of the season on loan elsewhere in the division at Northampton.

Related: Phil Foden says ‘intensity has gone up’ in England training for Slovenia game

“When Timi is brilliant, the pitch just stands still for a second and everything opens up,” Flitcroft says. “He creates a little moment of time and he can do some really special things when the game opens up for him. The Crewe goal meant a lot to us in our charge to try and get promotion and Timi stepped up that day. It was a glimpse that made you want to challenge him even more. It was a powerplay performance.”

Elsnik, who made his senior international debut in October 2021, scored in victory against Portugal in March and playing a key role against England would cap a fine run for a player who put in the hard yards in the fourth tier.

“I think it is a case of unfinished business,” Flitcroft says. “He loved being in England and the lads and staff loved him. He had an outstanding attitude and will to improve. He’s had some tough times, quite a bit of rejection, but he’s stuck at it. Sometimes players walk away from the game but he’s got that resilience about him.”