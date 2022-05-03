'It's a really scary time': Abortion-rights protesters rally across U.S. after Supreme Court leak

Ryan W. Miller, Ella Lee and Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – Anguish and anger erupted across the country Tuesday as abortion-rights advocates began flooding the streets, from the steps of the Supreme Court to New York, Nevada, Texas and California, protesting the potential decision by the nation's highest court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

While abortion-rights groups have been warning of the pending decision that would permit states to ban abortions without exception, the leak Monday night of a draft opinion supported by a majority of justices galvanized fear and frustration, and protesters raised their voices in opposition.

In addition to scattered protests nationally, organizers from the Women's March, a global protest held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, called on supporters of abortion rights to rally outside federal courthouses and other government buildings.

While a small group of anti-abortion activists materialized outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, they were outnumbered by abortion-rights protesters like George Washington University freshmen Ellie Small, 19, and Emma Hearns, 18, who took a break from studying for finals. Protesters carried signs that included "Bans off our bodies" and "Protect women's rights." Others brandished coat hangers, used as symbols of illegal, unsafe abortions.

"We are here because it's a really scary time to be a young woman," Small said.

WHAT WE KNOW: What happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

LATEST UPDATES: 'Whole range of rights could now be at risk' if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Biden says

Demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on May 3 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case in 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report.
Demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on May 3 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case in 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report.

Elsewhere across the United States, demonstrations were also being organized.

A call to gather in Foley Square across the street from Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in Manhattan was being circulated on social media among New York groups. Former U.S. Senator in New York and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also shared the details of the Foley Square protest on Twitter.

Social media posts circulating also indicated protests were being planned near the Texas state capitol in Austin, U.S. courthouse in Los Angeles and U.S. courthouse in Chicago.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll published Tuesday found that a majority of Americans support the Supreme Court upholding Roe v. Wade. The poll, conducted last week, found 54% of Americans support upholding Roe, while 28% support overturning it. The poll found 18% had no opinion.

About 49% of the nation said that abortion should be "legal and accessible" in USA TODAY/Ipsos poll published this month. Only about a third of Republicans felt that way, compared with 73% of Democrats.

The Roe decision in 1973 found that laws criminalizing abortions violated the Fourteenth Amendment. Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey reaffirmed the rights upheld in the Roe ruling and changed the standards for laws around abortion.

Activists gather to rally for abortion right in front of the Bruce R. Thompson courthouse in Reno, Nevada on May 3, 2022.
Activists gather to rally for abortion right in front of the Bruce R. Thompson courthouse in Reno, Nevada on May 3, 2022.

Abortion-rights and anti-abortion protesters gather at Supreme Court

In Washington, Jen Miller, 37, stood in silence giving the nation’s highest court the middle finger. “It just makes me feel better,” she said.

Calling the leaked Supreme Court document a “bad opinion,” Miller said she hopes the news encourages Democrats to fight back — first by “bombing” the filibuster and passing a law to protect abortion. “I want the Democrats to do their damn job,” Miller added.

Small, one of the George Washington students, said she felt it was important for people to protest in their home states, too. Hearns said her motivation is to raise awareness that stripping federal abortion protections could strip others of their rights as well.

“It's just really scary to me that (anti-abortion activists) don't understand that taking away abortion takes away so many rights and so many things from women and other people who have uteruses,” Hearns said.

Michelle Xai traveled from New York via L.A. with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, joining in the protest outside the Supreme Court, where police erected barricades to keep people from approaching the building itself.

"We can't just sit back. Now is the time to take to the streets, " Xai said.

Songs including “This is America” played as the crowd and an increasing number of officers from multiple law enforcement agencies milled around waiting for a march to Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, anti-abortion activist Kristin Monahan, 30, demonstrated outside the building. A self-described feminist, leftist and atheist, she was part of the small but vocal crowd supporting abortion bans.

"I already feel like it makes more sense for people who support pro-peace values — anti-war, vegan, anti-death penalty — it makes more sense for people like that to be against abortion, because abortion is violence, and it's the mass killing of young human beings,” Monahan said.

Others agreed, calling for states to have the right to make such decisions.

“Abortion is oppression," Maggie Donica, 21, said into a megaphone. Though she described herself as anti-abortion, Donica said her primary reason for protesting is to return the right to decide on abortion to states.

“(Overturning Roe) is a statement of neutrality," she argued. "It gives the states back the right to make their decisions."

But abortion-rights protesters quickly outnumbered people like Monahan as the day continued.

Joining the protest to support abortion rights by late afternoon, Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, spoke from behind a lectern emblazoned with "Protect abortion, expand the court," a reference to the push by some abortion-rights groups for President Joe Biden to name several additional liberal Supreme Court justices, an unlikely move that would have to be approved by Congress.

Contributing: Chelsey Cox, N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY

VERIFIED: Supreme Court confirms authenticity but says decision not final

ROE V. WADE DEBATE: Leaked abortion opinion by Supreme Court adds more fuel to already raging fire

Leslie Castle, right, holds a sign and gathers with activists to rally for abortion right in front of the Bruce R. Thompson courthouse in Reno, Nevada. on May 3, 2022.
Leslie Castle, right, holds a sign and gathers with activists to rally for abortion right in front of the Bruce R. Thompson courthouse in Reno, Nevada. on May 3, 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion protesters rally in DC, NYC after Roe v. Wade draft leak

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Survivor star comes out as gay in deleted scene

    Survivor star Romeo Escobar has come out as gay in an emotional deleted scene.

  • Becca Kufrin Reveals Boyfriend Thomas Jacobs 'Jokingly' Proposed — and When She'll Say Yes for Real

    Becca Kufrin also said that getting engaged is something the duo have "talked about for quite a while now"

  • Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

    Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan in a deal valued at up to $750 million, which Taiwanese media said had been due to be delivered by 2023. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, however, that because of a "crowded" production line for the M109A6, the U.S. had told it this would not happen until 2026 at the earliest.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford to have discipline hearing with NHL

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford will have a hearing Tuesday with the NHL's department of player safety after receiving a major penalty in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Tampa Bay's Ross Colton. Colton was sent face-first into the boards but escaped serious injury on the play. The Maple Leafs killed off the ensuing five-minute power play a

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn