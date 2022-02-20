We can really push on – Eric Dier urges Spurs to use City victory as launchpad

Jonathan Veal
·2 min read
Eric Dier knows Tottenham still have work to do (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Eric Dier knows Tottenham still have work to do (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Eric Dier says Tottenham’s stunning win at Manchester City will only count for something if they use it as a launchpad for the rest of the season.

Spurs put in their best performance under Antonio Conte to end City’s 15-game unbeaten run in a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Kane scored the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time, just two minutes after Riyad Mahrez looked to have stole a point for City with a late penalty.

Harry Kane clinched a vital victory at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Harry Kane clinched a vital victory at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The three points were timely after back-to-back home defeats and hauled them back into the race for the top four.

Wins like this do not come around often, so defender Dier, making his return from injury, says Spurs have to make it mean something.

“Obviously a really good win for us, especially against them away from home, but anywhere to be honest,” he said. “They are a fantastic side and I think probably the best in the world.

“For us to win after the results we’ve had as well, to come here and win is really big for us and important for us and hopefully it can push us on.

“To be honest I think this win is important if we take it in the right way. If we recognise that if we play with that intensity, with that commitment, that unity, if we play with that every game then we can really push on from this.

“I think we have to take this win in the right way, not get carried away but recognise what we need to do as a team to get results and play well.

“I think it’s really important how we take this result. We have to take it with humility and understand that as a team we can be very good.”

While City were in Champions League action in midweek, Spurs were able to enjoy a full week on the training pitch and Dier reckons that extra time proved vital.

“It’s difficult to get time in with the fixture list, especially with all the games we’ve had to reschedule due to Covid,” he said.

“It was really good for us to have time to prepare as much as possible on the pitch for a game like this is obviously helpful, but not just for this game but to be able to keep working on the manager’s ideas and the way he wants to play.

“It’s important to have that time given he came in at the beginning of the season, so we have to take advantage of it as much as possible on the pitch, off the pitch and in the meeting room as well.”

