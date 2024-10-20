🗣️ 'Really pisses me off': Heated Wagner blasts Union after playoff miss

Philadelphia Union star left-back Kai Wagner had plenty to say in the wake of the Union’s 2-1 Decision Day loss against visiting FC Cincinnati.

Wagner, who completed the full 90 minutes at Subaru Park on Saturday, levied his full-throated opinion after the full-time whistle, providing insight into the mentality of the Union dressing room.

“I think everybody has to look in their own heads now and ask themselves, did I give everything the season?,” he said.

“That reflects the whole season. It’s the players, it’s the owners, it’s everybody around, it’s coaches. Everybody has to reflect (on) the season now.

And dccording to Wagner, the mentality of his team-mates was below par.

“I love all our homegrown, but you don’t win games in this league just with homegrown. And I think we have to go back to get winning players who have the mentality to win every game.

“I saw too many players today in the locker room who really like, probably don’t care that we get out of the playoffs.

“That’s something that really pisses me off, when you like players, who like, don’t care, and just go home now and think. ‘Okay, nice, I have vacation in front of me.

“I’m not a player like this. This will stay with me. The 2022 MLS Cup stayed a lot with me, a couple of weeks. So I think that’s even worse today, probably, not to make the playoffs.”

The German-born defender has been ever-present for the Union since his arrival from Wüzburger Kickers in 2019, making over 170 appearances for the Union and playing a vital role in the club’s 2020 Supporters’ Shield-winning season as well as their run to an MLS Cup Final in 2022.

On a night when younger Quinn Sullivan bagged the only goal against Cincy, Wagner’s words certainly come at an interesting moment in the club’s trajectory.

Photo Credit: © Caean Couto-Imagn Images