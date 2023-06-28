'You really have magic powers': Simon Cowell regains voice on 'AGT' during magician's act

Achieving stardom on “America’s Got Talent” doesn’t have to be a solo act — it can also be a family affair.

Sharpe Family Singers, a six-member singing group comprised of a husband-and-wife duo and their four children, dazzled judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum during the fifth round of auditions Tuesday night.

The vocal group performed a stirring cover of “How Far I’ll Go” from the Disney film “Moana.”

“I have four kids. All I have to say is you guys are living my dream,” Klum said. “I would love nothing more than to do this with my entire family.”

The family ensemble even won over show tune skeptic Mandel with its lively performance and tightknit bond.

“Musical theater is not my jam, but watching you and listening to you as a real family, you became my jam,” Mandel said. “I love what you’re doing.”

Sharpe Family Singers hit all the right notes, as the group earned four yeses from the judges.

Here’s what else happened on Tuesday’s episode.

Acrobat floors judges with ‘incredibly fluid’ hand-balancing act

Hand balancer Chen Lei proved that a showstopping performance is all in the wrist.

Balancing himself delicately on a series of thin poles, the Chinese-born acrobat delivered an electrifying performance, stunning the studio audience with his aerial splits and one-handed twirling.

“How on Earth is that humanly possible to do what you do?” Klum said. “You are incredible.”

Mandel was equally astonished by the physicality of Lei’s performance.

“We see a lot of hand balancers. You were doing things that we’ve never seen before,” Mandel said. “You’re incredibly fluid with your legs. Your legs are like arms with toes.”

Lei will get another shot to flex his hand-balancing prowess. The acrobat scored four yeses.

Simon Cowell regains voice during child magician’s act

Magician Ryland conjured a healing remedy for a judge who was under the weather.

The 10-year-old British illusionist stunned with his picture-matching magic act, which saw him correctly match a series of illustrations given to the judges from a random set of illustrations chosen onstage.

Ryland charmed Mandel with his showmanship and witty stage presence.

“We love magicians here, but it was more than just the magic,” Mandel said. “You are funny, you are talented and I think everybody here loves you.”

Cowell, who had been on vocal rest after losing his voice, was surprisingly able to speak and give the child magician his feedback.

“Ryland, you have almost given me my voice back, which means you really have magic powers,” Cowell said. “He’s got personality, and he’s cheeky. That was a great audition.”

Ryland didn’t need a spell to make it to the next round of the competition. The magician earned four yeses.

Injured contestant wows with sit-down comedy routine

Comedian Barry Brewer Jr. showed that laughter is the best medicine after all.

The Chicago comic, who graced the “AGT” stage in crutches due to a torn Achilles tendon, delivered his entire set sitting down. Accompanying himself on piano, Brewer Jr. earned instant laughs with jokes that poked fun at his everyday experiences as a Black man, including his time in the church and traveling by airplane.

“When I got on the plane, this young lady clutched onto her purse… like I was going to take it, and I was offended,” Brewer Jr. said. “Where am I going to go? I have crutches. You think I’m going to steal your purse and go sit in 32C?”

Mandel praised Brewer Jr. for his effortless charisma.

“You are one of the most likable, charming people,” Mandel said. “If you’re going to do comedy, you want the audience to like you. And from the moment you walked out, we liked you.”

Klum couldn’t get enough of the comedian’s sense of humor. “I don’t say this a lot to comedians, but I didn’t want it to end,” she said. “I want a lot more from you.”

Brewer Jr. will get a chance to stand on the “AGT” stage, as the comic scored four yeses.

Vocal teacher shines with ‘perfect’ Coldplay cover

Singer Lachuné proved it’s never too late to harness your inner superstar.

The 31-year-old voice teacher moved the judges with her soulful rendition of “Yellow” by Coldplay.

“It was perfect,” Vergara said. “I wanted to keep listening to you.”

Klum encouraged the South Carolina vocalist – who shared she never pictured herself in the spotlight – that she has more to offer.

“I’m very happy that you put yourself first and that you came today,” Klum said. “You showed us who you are. I have a feeling that you just scratched the surface of what you can do.”

Lachuné will get her “AGT” encore, as the singer earned four yeses.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT' recap: Simon Cowell regains voice during child magician's act