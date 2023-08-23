It’s really hot outside. What is the best thermostat setting for your AC in Mississippi?

The heat is still rising all across the country, especially in Mississippi.

And thanks to the growing need for air conditioning, so are utility bills.

According to Entergy Mississippi, “During the warmer months, cooling costs make up more than 55% of an average customer’s electric bill.”

Yikes.

Fall weather may be around the corner, but the heat here in the South typically sticks around until October.

When this happens, it’s hard not to keep touching the thermostat to get the temperature just right inside your home.

Chances are, you and your family will end up fighting over the thermostat settings. Someone is always hot, while someone else is always cold. Let’s put an end to the disagreements by consulting the experts.

So, what is considered the best thermostat setting?

According to some experts: “Set your programmable thermostat to 78°F in the summer and 68°F in the winter, for energy-efficient results.”

Mississippi Power agrees: 78 degrees is the optimum temperature to save money in the summer, and use ceiling fans to supplement.

If you have a programmable thermostat, you can set it to automatically turn up or down without lifting a finger or having to remember.

According to energy.gov: “You can save money on your heating and cooling bills by simply resetting your thermostat when you are asleep or away from home. You can do this automatically without sacrificing comfort by installing an automatic setback or programmable thermostat.”

In fact, energy.gov says you can save up to 10% a year on your bill by turning your thermostat back 7-10 degrees for eight hours a day.

More tips for saving energy & money

Ready for more money-saving hacks?

Get a Wi-Fi thermostat. Upgrade to a Wi-Fi-enabled thermostat, available on georgiapowermarketplace.com. Residential customers may qualify for up to a $75 instant rebate on a thermostat purchase.

Change air filters. Change standard air filters once a month, or pleated filters once every three months, to help your system run more efficiently.

Make your home weather-safe. Caulk and weatherstrip around your windows and doors. If the caulking is cracked, or the weatherstripping is damaged or peeling, replace the old material.

Mind your lights. Turn off lights when they’re not in use. To help you remember, try leaving eye-catching reminders next to light switches and doorways.

Do your research. Look for an ENERGY STAR® label when purchasing new appliances and electronics to save on your energy bill.

Check out your vents. Keep air vents clear of obstruction to help your heating and cooling system operate more efficiently.

Use fans to cool off. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction — counterclockwise during summer — to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

Close your blinds or use curtains. Keep the sun out and the cool air in. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

Get help if you need it. If you’re a Coast Electric customer, the Share Your Blessings program can offer financial assistance during those months when your light bill is higher.

