So, How Is It Really? Going To Work In The Metaverse

Hannah Rimm
·7 min read

These days it seems like all I ever hear about is the metaverse. From the buying and selling of virtual real estate to Facebook officially changing its name to Meta, it appears the Black Mirror/Ready Player One future is upon us. So when I saw that Mark Zuckerberg predicted that going to work in the metaverse would be a reality in the next five to ten years, I knew I had to test it out for myself.

The metaverse can mean a lot of different things, but for the purpose of this story, I’ll use it to refer to Meta’s version of the metaverse, which I accessed using a virtual reality headset. The initial experience felt a lot like walking into a smart TV — I was inside a virtual reality living room and had many different apps to choose from including games, meditation apps, and Netflix. In all honesty, my initial thought was that it all felt very overwhelming, and I couldn’t immediately picture this being my future.

That being said, when it comes to the metaverse, I’m what 15-year-old me would call a noob — I got the Oculus Quest 2 (Meta’s newest virtual reality headset) in December 2021 and I’m still in my “I Mostly Play Beat Saber” phase. For other noobs, Beat Saber is like VR Dance Dance Revolution with lightsabers and is seen as a gateway into the metaverse. I’ve dabbled in Horizon Worlds (Meta’s virtual worlds where you can walk around various settings and interact with other users — think Club Penguin but with people), which are very cool, but also not ideal for my very prone-to-motion-sickness self.

The first time I went to a public world, a community guide (Meta’s employees that moderate their virtual worlds) taught me how to slide around the screen instead of teleporting constantly, which a stranger told me would make me look “less like I just got here.” In an attempt to talk to other people and look like I belonged, I started to slide around the plaza — then immediately got motion sick and had to take off my headset.

When I first heard about Workrooms, Meta’s attempt at a workplace in the metaverse, I was cautiously intrigued. It sounded nice to meet with my coworkers in a virtual conference room where we could write on a whiteboard and see each other’s hand movements, but because of my I was a bit worried about the nausea of it all. Thankfully, when I sat down at my virtual desk, I was pleasantly surprised to feel as close to the Refinery29 office as I’ve felt since March 2020.

I spent the first 30 minutes sitting in a meeting room by myself, checking my email. Through the Oculus Remote Desktop app, I was able to connect my laptop to my Quest 2, so though there was a piece of equipment over my eyes, I could fully see my screen and my hands typing on the keyboard. Workrooms allows you to use your hands instead of the controllers, which certainly took a minute to master, but as soon as I did I had way too much fun waving my hands in front of my face. I also spent a bit of time playing with the whiteboard feature, which was entertaining, though it felt weird to be writing against nothing but air.

Next on my agenda was an interview with Meaghan Fitzgerald, director of product marketing for Meta Reality Labs. So I quickly swapped my avatar’s clothing from sweats to a blazer and then popped into a meeting room. It was the first time I was interviewing someone not on Zoom since March 2020, and it felt exhilarating. I had to physically turn my body to look between the three different people in the room, there was a city view out the window, and I was able to watch Fitzgerald’s hand gestures and social cues in real time. At one point, she said she liked my nose ring (actually she said “your avatar’s nose ring”) and it felt like the kind of passing compliment I haven’t gotten to indulge in since before office culture disappeared. All of this to say, it felt really good, almost emotional, to have an entire meeting in Workrooms.

During my lunch break, I went for a walk in a random park in Horizon Worlds. There were a few groups of people scattered about and I felt instantly awkward. I could hear bits and pieces of their conversations, much like one might hear walking around a real life park, but I didn’t feel the sweet calmness of being alone in a crowd. Instead, I felt like an intruder. I felt like I had just stepped onto the playground at recess and the cool kids were looking at me, thinking, how dare she have the audacity to exist in our presence? I left almost as quickly as I had come and vowed to never enter a public metaverse space alone again.

My last meeting of the day was with my manager, Mirel. Once again, the mere act of sitting in the same room as a work colleague felt strangely emotional. We’ve had thousands of meetings on Zoom over the last two years and we’ve even met up in person a handful of times, but for some reason, this felt different. It took a minute to put my finger on why, but after 30 minutes of talking about goals and upcoming stories, it hit me: it all felt so normal. It felt like the before times — we weren’t wearing masks or spaced six feet apart; sitting closely together didn’t feel risky or scary. COVID didn’t even exist in our little slice of the metaverse. The illusion only broke when we tried to touch. We reached our hands out to one another and watched our fingers collide, but there was no warmth or connection, just our fingers hanging in empty air.

When our meeting was over, I took off my Oculus Quest 2 and recalibrated to the real world. I was a bit dizzy and my head felt sore. I laid down to rest my aching eyes for a minute and woke up two hours later — turns out existing in the metaverse is exhausting. This doesn’t surprise me, though. It was my first time spending that many hours completely inside the metaverse, and my brain needed more than a few hours to adjust to the all-encompassing stimulation.

Plus, Workrooms is still very much in beta. Fitzgerald reminded me many times that spaces designed for work in the metaverse are still in their earliest stages. “Workrooms is one of our early work experiences, designed to bring people together in a way we’ve been lacking over the last few years, but it’s only the beginning,” Fitzgerald said.

So what will the future look like? According to Fitzgerald, the goal will always be to make existing in the metaverse as natural as possible. She is also really excited for what it means for inclusivity in the workforce.

“[Work in the metaverse] will cut down on things like business travel and commuting, which can have real effects on people’s personal lives,” she told me. “This will become a seamless way to quickly jump into an interaction with a team member no matter their location or physical limitations.”

Based on Meta’s predictions for the coming years of remote work, integrating the metaverse into our daily lives may very well be the future of corporate America. My only real complaint is the strain it put on my eyes. A few hours after my time in the metaverse, my favorite coworker told me she was giving her notice. I was immediately heartbroken and started to cry — but after a minute or so, I realized I wasn’t crying any actual tears because my eyes were so dry from metaversing for hours. That night and many eye drops later, I still could barely muster a tear. Maybe it’s chronic dry eye, maybe it’s the metaverse.

Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

How Gamers Are Earning $$$ Selling Virtual Fashion

Billionaires In Space — Why?

Why I’ll Never Quit My Animal Crossing Job

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Edmonton Stingers win 2nd straight in Calgary, but fail to advance in Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8. The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential. The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, wit

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for