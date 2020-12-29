A Really Extensive Guide On Pregnancy And Coronavirus

Katie O'Malley
·27 min read
Photo credit: Katrina Wittkamp - Getty Images
Photo credit: Katrina Wittkamp - Getty Images

From ELLE

We will continue interviewing experts and updating this piece as more information becomes available.

As coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to spread across the UK, concerns remain as to how the infection affects the body longterm and the implications of those effects on more vulnerable people.

When it comes to pregnancy, the government has regularly stated that pregnant women are among the group of 'at risk' people who should take ‘particular care to minimise their social contact’ for 12 weeks. 'If you are in your third trimester (more than 28 weeks’ pregnant) you should be particularly attentive to social distancing,' the RCOG recommends.

That said, pregnant women do not appear to become more unwell than other healthy adults who contract the virus. The BBC reports that Christoph Lees, professor of obstetrics at Imperial College London, has stated: 'If there were huge risks, we would have seen them by now.'

Naturally, this has been a greatly concerning time for pregnant women.

Amy O’Brien-Wright, 30, is currently 37 weeks pregnant with her second child and is concerned about her birth plan: ‘The pace at which the virus is spreading leaves me less certain that current arrangements and practices in my maternity hospital will remain the same,’ she tells ELLE UK.

‘It feels like things will be open to change with potentially little or no warning which will certainly lead to me being more anxious about the birth and after care.’

In order to dispel some of the worry and to give as much practical advice as possible, we've interviewed a range of experts - from doctors and midwives, through to women considering the implications of their maternity - to give you the most up-to-date information for all stages of pregnancy and we will continue to update this guide as and when the situation develops.

The Government's Advice For Pregnant Women and Coronavirus

With lockdown measures continuing to change, it is still essential that those 'at risk' of the virus continue follow social distancing guidelines.

Government guidance states: 'It remains the case that some people are more clinically vulnerable to COVID-19 than others. These include those aged over 70, those with specific chronic pre-existing conditions and pregnant women.

'These clinically vulnerable people should continue to take particular care to minimise contact with others outside their households, but do not need to be shielded.'

On Monday March 16, the UK’s Chief Medical Adviser Chris Whitty spoke about the situation concerning pregnant women during the outbreak of the virus at a live press briefing.

‘We’re very early in what we know on this,’ Whitty told viewers. ‘The Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (RCOG), which is the professional body who reviewed the evidence – it’s on their website – and it makes clear that in the very small number of pregnant women who delivered at or shortly around the time they had [Covid-19], there were no complications.’

The news came hours after a newborn baby in north London, born to a woman with coronavirus, had tested positive for the virus too.

Whitty continued, noting that with all infectious diseases, ‘there is a small but appreciable, additional risk and we will not know that until a lot more women have had children’.

Photo credit: Lauren Bates - Getty Images
Photo credit: Lauren Bates - Getty Images

‘The information we have is relevant to people in the third trimester of pregnancy, but not in the earlier stages of pregnancy… There is no evidence from other cases of coronavirus that this is, particularly in the way that the Zika virus was, dangerous to pregnant women.'

Whitty said that women who are pregnant are included in the list of vulnerable, or ‘at risk’, groups of people as a 'precautionary measure'.

On Wednesday March 18, a baby tested positive for Covid-19 in Norfolk at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and is being treated in isolation.

A hospital spokesperson said, via The Independent, that: ‘An extensive contact tracing exercise is now under way by Public Health England to trace anyone who might have had close (face-to-face) contact.

‘Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and what to do if they become unwell in the 14 days after they had contact with the confirmed case.’

In information updated on December 22, the RCOG reiterates that' studies from the UK show that pregnant women are no more likely to get seriously unwell from coronavirus but pregnant women have been included in the list of people at moderate risk (clinically vulnerable) as a precaution'.

What should pregnant women do during the pandemic?

The RCOG advises the following for pregnant women:

More information is available on the NHS website.

Should pregnant women have a flu jab?

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and Royal College of Midwives are urging all pregnant women to have a free flu jab as soon as possible during the ongoing pandemic.

On Monday October 12, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists tweeted: ‘We are urging all pregnant women to get their free flu vaccination this winter to protect themselves and their baby from complications caused by the flu virus.’

A statement on the RCOG’s website reads: ‘Some of the symptoms of flu including fever, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, are similar to those of COVID-19 and that is why during the COVID-19 pandemic, the RCOG and RCM strongly recommend that pregnant women take up the offer of free flu vaccination.

‘It is possible to get infected with flu and COVID-19 at the same time, and Public Health England’s research shows that if you get both at the same time you may be more seriously ill.’

Dr Edward Morris, President of the RCOG notes: ‘We are keen to reassure pregnant women that flu vaccination is safe for women to have at any stage in pregnancy - from the first few weeks right up to their due date, and while breastfeeding.

Photo credit: kuniharu wakabayashi - Getty Images
Photo credit: kuniharu wakabayashi - Getty Images

‘Over the last 10 years, the flu vaccine has been routinely and safely offered to pregnant women in the UK. The vaccine can also pass some protection to babies, which lasts for the first months of their lives.’

You can find out more information about the flu jab in pregnancy here.

What effect does Covid-19 have on pregnant women?

Given that Covid-19 is a new virus, the full and longterm implications of the resulting illness are still somewhat unknown.

However, the RCOG states that ‘pregnant women do not appear to be more severely unwell if they develop coronavirus than the general population’.

'It has long been known that, whilst pregnant women are not necessarily more susceptible to viral illness, changes to their immune system in pregnancy can be associated with more severe symptoms,' its guidance published on April 17 reads. 'This is particularly true towards the end of pregnancy. The absolute risks are, however, small.'

The organisation says that it expects that the large majority of pregnant women will experience ‘mild or moderate cold/flu like symptoms’ and that there is no evidence to suggest an increased risk of miscarriage.

The RCOG also states that emerging evidence suggests that ‘transmission from mother to baby during pregnancy or birth (vertical transmission) is probable.

‘There has been a report of a single case in which this appears likely, but reassuringly the baby was discharged from hospital and is well,’ a statement on the organisation’s website reads.

‘In all previously reported cases, infection was found at least 30 hours after birth. It is important to emphasise that in all reported cases of newborn babies developing coronavirus very soon after birth, the baby was well.

Current evidence suggests that it is ‘considered unlikely that if you have the virus it would cause problems with the baby’s development’.

It is important to remember, however, that pregnant women are more vulnerable to getting infections than women who are not pregnant and so should be ultra-observant of the preventative measures like hand and face washing.

‘If you have an underlying condition, such as asthma or diabetes, you may be more unwell if you have coronavirus,’ the RCOG adds.

On Friday 20 March, the UK Obstetric Surveillance System (UKOSS) launched a registry for all women admitted to UK hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 infection in pregnancy.

How can pregnant women protect themselves from getting Covid-19?

As per the NHS’ instructions, pregnant women should follow the same protocols as the general public to avoid infection.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that actions to be taken to avoid the spread of the virus include:

  • Cover your cough (ideally into the crook of your elbow)

  • Avoid people who are sick

  • Clean your hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser

And of course, wherever possible, heed the government's advice to stay inside with minimal contact.

Photo credit: ArtistGNDphotography - Getty Images
Photo credit: ArtistGNDphotography - Getty Images

How would a pregnant woman be tested for Covid-19?

The RCOG states that only people with ‘severe symptoms who require overnight admission to hospital’ are currently being tested for the virus.

And the same guidelines apply to pregnant women. As per the government's instructions, an RCOG spokesperson tells us that if you start to experience mild symptoms such as a fever above 37.8 degrees and a dry cough, you should immediately self-isolate. You should not share a bed with a partner, use separate towels and cooking equipment and treat cautiously with paracetamol only.

However, if a pregnant woman starts to develop more grave symptoms such as difficulty breathing, she needs to contact the NHS on 111, to make arrangements for an assessment and testing. She will be tested at the hospital in the same manner as any other individual.

The test currently involves swabs being taken from your mouth and nose. A person might also be asked to cough up saliva and mucous.

Women are advised to attend via private transport where possible or call 111/999 for advice as appropriate, by the RCOG. If an ambulance is required, the call handler should be informed that the woman is currently in self-isolation for possible COVID-19.

The individual will be met at the maternity unit entrance by staff wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and be provided with a surgical face mask.

What should you do if you are pregnant and test positive for Covid-19?

If you develop symptoms of coronavirus and test positive for it, the RCOG advises pregnant women to contact their midwife or antenatal team to inform them of the diagnosis as soon as possible and ask further advice.

Photo credit: Compassionate Eye Foundation/Nat - Getty Images
Photo credit: Compassionate Eye Foundation/Nat - Getty Images

'The main symptoms of coronavirus are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your normal sense of smell or taste (anosmia). Most people with coronavirus have at least 1 of these symptoms,' the RCOG outlines.

It also states that pregnant women have been advised to reduce social contact by the government based on the theoretical risks to pregnancy posed by COVID-19.

The organisation recommends that, where practical, appointments should be conducted on the telephone or using videoconferencing, provided there is a reasonable expectation that maternal observations or tests are not required.

Once a pregnant woman has recovered from the virus, an ultrasound scan will be arranged 14 days afterwards, to check on the health of both mother and baby. However, this time period might be reduced once more is learned about the virus, the RCOG explains.

If a pregnant woman has Covid-19 during pregnancy, will it hurt the baby?

Given the early stages of the pandemic, medical professionals are still unable to confirm for sure whether or not there is a risk that a developing baby will contract the virus from its mother (otherwise known as vertical transmission).

However, on Monday March 16, GP Rosemary Leonard stated on BBC Two's Victoria Derbyshire programme: 'So far there is no evidence coronavirus can harm an unborn baby.'

In the RCOG's updated information on December 22, it specifically outlines that 'current evidence from the UK suggests that pregnant women are at no greater risk of becoming seriously unwell than other healthy adults if they develop coronavirus.

'The majority of pregnant women experience only mild or moderate symptoms.'

While there have been a small number of reported premature deliveries for babies born to mothers who tested positive for the virus during pregnancy, it’s not yet clear whether this was as a result of the infection or the result of a doctor’s decision to deliver early because of the mothers’ health.

Once born, a child will be tested for the virus if their mother has tested positive.

When questioned about the child that tested positive in London earlier this month, a spokesperson for The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists told us: 'It is not known at what stage the baby was infected with the virus. Currently there are no confirmed reports of women diagnosed with coronavirus passing the virus to their babies while in the womb.'

Should pregnant women without virus symptoms cancel their antenatal appointments during the outbreak?

Gill Walton, CEO of the Royal College of Midwives, says that the organisation understands that this must be an 'unsettling time for pregnant women'.

That said, Walton wants to emphasise that 'attending antenatal and postnatal care when you are pregnant and have a new baby is essential to ensure the wellbeing of pregnant women and their babies.

'We would urge all pregnant women who are well to attend their care as normal.'

Sarah Murray, registered midwife and owner of Cambridge Midwives, agrees, noting that it is imperative for women who don't present symptoms of the virus to stick to their antenatal schedule as laid down by their midwife or antenatal team as much as possible.

Photo credit: WILLIAM PERUGINI - Getty Images
Photo credit: WILLIAM PERUGINI - Getty Images

‘Don’t be tempted to delay anything, particularly appointments like first scans and blood results,’ she says. ‘While results will usually be fine, it’s at this point that certain health issues can be picked up early on in pregnancy.’

The RCOG adds that if a pregnant womanhas a routine scan or visit due in the coming days, they should contact their maternity unit for advice and to agree a plan.

'You may still need to attend for a visit but the appointment may change due to staffing requirements,' it says.

'If you are between appointments, please wait to hear from your maternity team.'

Should pregnant women with virus symptoms, or those who have tested positive, cancel their antenatal appointments ?

Firstly, Walton states that if 'you are pregnant and have symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, you should call to defer routine visits until after the [14 day] isolation period is over'.

The RCOG explains that it is likely that ‘routine antenatal appointments will be delayed until isolation ends’.

It adds: ‘If your midwife or doctor advises that your appointment cannot wait, the necessary arrangements will be made for you to be seen. For example, you may be asked to attend at a different time, or in a different clinic, to protect other patients.’

During self-isolation, pregnant women are also advised by the RCOG ‘not to attend maternity triage units or A&E unless in need of urgent pregnancy or medical care’. Where possible, stick to separate outpatient maternity units.

Of course, if you have any concerns about your health or that of your child during the self-isolation period, you are advised to contact your midwife, out-of-hours services, or your maternity team for more advice.

What if you've just found out that you are pregnant?

If you have yet to register your pregnancy with the GP or a hospital and you do not want to go to your GP surgery unnecessarily, you can find your local NHS maternity services in order to telephone them or you can seek an independent midwife in the UK. For further support, NCT.org.uk may also be able to offer advice through their helpline: 0300 330 0700.

Can you give birth as planned if you do not suspect Covid-19 at the time of delivery?

Katherine Hales, National Coordinator at the Association of Radical Midwives, says that pregnant woman shouldn't need to take any extra precautions when giving birth in a hospital. However, they should abide by the government’s advice on social distancing and the RCOG's suggestions on limiting social contact as much as possible when they go into the hospital.

As for the possibility of staff shortages on maternity wards or in birth centres, the midwife says that pregnant women 'shouldn’t be too concerned'.

She explains: ‘Some midwives are registered nurses so [hospitals] wouldn’t be wanting them working with pregnant women, and working in high risk areas of the infection and switch between the two. They’ll be trying to keep as many midwives doing midwifery as it’s difficult enough to provide midwifery care in the first place.'

A spokesperson from the RCOG adds that all labour wards in the UK have facilities for women to give birth in private rooms, 'and this will continue during the epidemic, with each woman cared for appropriately regardless of if she does or does not have confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection'.

While some Trusts and Boards had to pause their home birth service or close their midwife-led units during stages of lockdown in some areas of the UK, most of these have since been reinstated.

As for women who don't present any of the virus' symptoms and want homebirths, Hales says there is 'nothing wrong' with them proceeding as planned.

Murray agrees, adding that while homebirths are fine 'in principal', as is common practice during pregnancy anyway, women should ‘make contingency plans in advance with their midwife to prepare for a birth at home, a birth in a midwifery centre or in a delivery unit’ and 'ensure they have a birth pack from the community team'.

The RCOG warns: 'If you have chosen to give birth at home or in a midwife-led unit that is not co-located with an obstetric unit, it is worth noting that these services rely on the availability of ambulance services to allow for rapid transfer to hospital, and the right number of staff to keep you safe.

'If these are not in place, it is possible that your Trust or Board may not be able to provide these services.'

If a midwife feels that they are extra susceptible to the virus or have underlying health issues, this might play a factor as to whether they will attend a homebirth, regardless of whether a pregnant woman has the virus or not.

Murray also warns that those wanting a homebirth who live in an urban, populated area with increasing pressure on staff, might find that the community team (homebirths require two midwives) 'may not come out as midwives could be required at nearby hospitals'. As a result, it is imperative pregnant women discuss birth options as far in advance as possible.

Photo credit: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Blend Images - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Blend Images - Getty Images

Siobhan Miller, founder of The Positive Birth Company, tells us that her colleagues are currently seeing a rise in the number of women considering a homebirth which they presume to be as a result of Covid-19.

‘Women are telling us they are keen to avoid going to hospital for fear of contracting the virus,’ she says, noting that in 2017 there were over 13,500 homebirths (approximately two per cent of all births) and that they’re 'expecting to see a significant increase in this number this year as a result of the virus'.

‘We believe it might be the catalyst in changing the way we give birth in the future by making more women aware of their options,' Miller adds.

If you are suspected or confirmed to have Covid-19, will this affect how you give birth?

At the moment, there is no evidence to suggest you cannot give birth as planned, either vaginally or via caesarean, if you have confirmed or suspected Covid-19, the RCOG states. The same can be said for those wanting an epidural or a spinal block.

However, there are certain precautions that you need to be made aware of.

If you do have suspected or confirmed Covid-19, the RCOG states that the use of gas and air may increase aerosolisation and spread of the virus, so medical professionals might discuss various other options of pain relief instead.

Pregnant women experiencing breathing problems might be recommended to have a more immediate birth with a caesarean.

The use of birthing pools in hospital are also to be avoided in suspected or confirmed cases, given the inability to use adequate protection equipment for healthcare staff during water birth and the risk of infection via faeces.

The RCOG is also advising, as a 'precautionary approach', for pregnant women with suspected or confirmed coronavirus that when they go into labour, they attend an obstetric unit for birth.

This is so that 'the baby can be monitored using continuous electronic foetal monitoring, and your oxygen levels can be monitored hourly', the organisation explains. As a result, this would rule out the possibility homebirths.

If you have recovered from Covid-19 and tested negative for it before you go into labour, where and how you give birth will not be affected by your previous illness, the RCOG notes.

Will a woman in labour be able to have a partner with her during the birth?

Many women have expressed concerns in recent weeks as to whether they will be able to have a birth partner present during the labour and birth.

The RCOG states that women are encouraged to have a birth partner present during labour and birth. However, if they have symptoms of Covid-19, ‘they will not be allowed to go into the maternity suite, to safeguard the health of the woman and the maternity staff supporting you’.

Local Trusts may also place restrictions on visitors, meaning some might not be able to attend routine antenatal appointments or stay with women on antenatal or postnatal wards.

Photo credit: Cavan Images - Getty Images
Photo credit: Cavan Images - Getty Images

If a woman is to be induced, a birth partner without symptoms should be able to attend your induction of labour where that is in a single room, the organization says, but not if the induction takes place on a main ward.

‘We understand this must be a very worrying and anxious time if you are pregnant and your partner can’t be with you while you are being induced, however it is essential that we limit the number of visitors to hospitals during this time,’ it explains.

If an instrumental birth or caesarean is required, staff in the operating theatre will be waring personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of infection.

‘While the maternity team will do all they can to ensure that your partner is present for the birth, there will be some occasions when there is a need for an urgent emergency birth with epidural or spinal anaesthetic, and it is not possible for your partner to be present,’ it adds.

‘This is because during an emergency operating theatres are more high risk environments in terms of potential spread of coronavirus to everyone who is present.

‘If it is the case that your partner will not be able to be present during the birth, your maternity team will explain this to you and will do everything they can to ensure that your partner can see you and your baby as soon as possible after the birth.’

You can read more information about advice for birth partners here.

Would a pregnant mother with Covid-19 be able to breastfeed?

The RCOG states that ‘person-to-person spread is thought to occur mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza (flu) and other respiratory pathogens spread’.

Photo credit: Owen Franken - Getty Images
Photo credit: Owen Franken - Getty Images

It continues, explaining that the virus has not been detected in breast milk, ‘however we do not know whether mothers with COVID-19 can transmit the virus via breast milk’.

The CDC advises mothers with flu to continue breastfeeding or feeding expressed breast milk to her child ‘while taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus to her infant’.

'A woman and her partner can be kept together with the baby following birth, as long as the baby is well and does not require care in a neonatal unit,' a spokesperson from the RCOG explains'.

‘Breast milk is full of antibodies,’ explains Murray. ‘By breastfeeding your child, you’re also doing the best for yourself in terms of your state of mind – keeping your adrenaline levels down, oxytocin levels up – unless you’re told otherwise.'

Given the uncertainties surrounding the virus at this stage, the RCOG recommends that women:

  • Wash their hands before touching the infant and wear a face mask, if possible, while feeding at the breast

  • Try to avoid coughing or sneezing on your baby while breast feeding

  • Wash their hands before touching any manual or electric breast pump or bottle parts

  • Consider having someone who is well feed the expressed breast milk to the infant.

When it comes to skin-to-skin contact, it is up to the mother whether she wants to do so with her child.

The RCOG says: ‘There are some reports from China which suggest women with confirmed coronavirus have been advised to separate from their baby for 14 days. However, this may have potential negative effects on feeding and bonding.’

Professor Russell Viner, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, adds: 'We don't want to see the mother and baby separated, even when the mother tests positive for coronavirus. Similarly, our advice is that it's fine to breastfeed – any potential risks are outweighed by the benefits. We will continue to review the evidence as it emerges.'

Photo credit: tangmingtung@gmail.com - Getty Images
Photo credit: tangmingtung@gmail.com - Getty Images

Those with questions about skin-to-skin contact should discuss the risks and benefits between medical professionals.

Would a pregnant woman with no Covid-19 symptoms be able to attend antenatal classes?

Hales says that it is unknown how antenatal classes will run during the outbreak but she believes most face-to-face ones will be cancelled.

Photo credit: JGI/Jamie Grill - Getty Images
Photo credit: JGI/Jamie Grill - Getty Images

‘My advice is for pregnant women to check up with whoever is providing their care, whether it’s individual midwives or those running classes, to see if they’re doing online versions,' she says.

On virtual classes, Murray suggests pregnant women to speak to their NCT group or hypnobirthing class in advance and enquire about the possibility of virtual attendance, whether or not they have the virus.

Miller concurs, adding that she expects to see 'see less people attending group ante-natal classes, and a surge in demand for online learning and digital classes that can be completed from the safety of one’s home'.

Would a pregnant woman with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 be able to attend antenatal classes?

A spokesperson from the RCOG explains that, similar to antenatal appointments, for women who have symptoms that may indicate they are infected with coronavirus, 'they should follow public health guidance on self-isolating and let their midwife or maternity clinic know'.

Should you stockpile certain baby products?

UK retailers have said that they are working ‘closely’ with the government and suppliers to ensure an increase in deliveries to stores so that shelves are well-stocked.

While stockpiling isn’t advisable, it’s important to be sensible, says Murray.

'Nappy production and delivery won’t be cut off, for example. However, if you want to lower your anxiety, you can always buy a few extra pots of Sudocrem and nappies, so that you’re not running in and out of the shops if you are concerned about contracting the virus or are in self-isolation. You can also do some homework on Amazon and plan what you might need.'

Photo credit: Kelvin Murray - Getty Images
Photo credit: Kelvin Murray - Getty Images

O’Brien-Wright says she has noticed her fellow shoppers stockpiling nappies and baby medication, such as Calpol and Nurofen, with many other baby medications in short supply in her local supermarkets.

She explains: ‘As a result, I’ve purchased similar medications sooner than I would have as I’m thinking ahead to my baby’s first set of vaccinations. I've had to visit several shops to buy these and recently managed to find the last single bottle of Calpol on the shelf.

‘People are stockpiling baby formula which is a concern. I plan to breastfeed but if this doesn’t work out for some reason then I may struggle to find supplies easily which would be stressful.’

As ever, the government's advice is to try to refrain from stockpiling, as you may be removing access to vital products from other mothers if you do.

Should you take Vitamin D supplementation?

Vitamin D supplementation is recommended to all women during pregnancy, according to the RCOG.

While there have been reports that those with low levels of vitamin D are at an increased risk of serious respiratory issues if they develop Covid-19, there is currently no sufficient information that suggests that taking it prevents infection or is an effective treatment.

You can get Vitamin D supplements via most pharmacies, supermarkets and the NHS Healthy Start scheme but the RCOG suggests pregnant women speak to their midwife or maternity team regarding questions about vitamin D supplementation.

How can you manage your anxiety as a pregnant woman during the Covid-19 outbreak?

It is understandable that Covid-19 may cause stress for many people.

The CDC advises people to take regular breaks from reading about the pandemic on the news and on social media, eat healthy well-balanced meals, get plenty of sleep, take time to do activities they enjoy and connect with others.

Murray advises pregnant women to take at least a 30-minute walk every day (‘It’s good for foetal positioning, vitamin D and getting endorphins and you can do it early in the morning before people are on the streets), downloading yoga apps, practicing breathing and running a nice, long bath with candles.

‘Limit your news, practice ‘clean sleep’ (which means staying away from screens) from 5pm, talk to people who are supportive and regularly place your hands on your tummy and talk to your baby,’ she adds.

As is best practice postnatally, ask loved ones not to visit until you feel ready and if you have an older child, make sure you wash your hands before and after using the toilet and keep any scars, such as those following a C-section, clean to avoid any complications that might require medical attention.’

Will you be able to travel while pregnant during the pandemic?

Those wanting to travel from the UK should follow the advice given by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Everyone, including pregnant women, should ensure they have adequate insurance arrangements prior to travel. 'You should also check that your travel insurance will provide cover for birth and care of your newborn baby if you give birth while abroad,' warns the RCOG.

Find out more information about the guidelines and research into pregnancy and coronavirus here. Visit the World Health Organisation website and the NHS website to find out the latest information regarding the coronavirus.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.


You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews to miss start of season with undisclosed illness

    Chicago will be without its captain to begin the season.

  • Padres set to acquire Yu Darvish from Cubs as San Diego reportedly deals for another ace

    The Padres are going all in, reaching a deal to add Yu Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini. The Cubs will get Zach Davies and four prospects in return.

  • Bills take out a lot of frustration, blow out Bill Belichick and the Patriots to make a statement

    The Bills left no doubt that they've taken the Patriots' AFC East crown.

  • Canada's captain, Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach out 4-5 months

    The Blackhawks forward and Team Canada captain suffered the injury during a Dec. 23 pre-tournament game vs. Russia.

  • Cam Newton looks finished as starting QB in NFL

    Newton’s future is bleaker now. It’s worth wondering if a guy who briefly ran this league will ever start another game in it. 

  • Ja Morant leaves Grizzlies-Nets game in wheelchair with ankle injury

    Ja Morant collapsed in pain and left Monday's game in a wheelchair after rolling his left ankle.

  • The Raptors haven't lived up to expectations — and that's OK

    A few losses to start the season doesn't alter the outlook of the Raptors, who have earned the benefit of the doubt.

  • Poker pro disqualified from WSOP Main Event final table after testing positive for COVID-19

    A poker player on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Fantasy Hockey Draft Prep: Previewing the defensemen

    Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.

  • Week 16 takeaways: Dolphins making a mistake starting Tua over Fitzpatrick

    It's understandable why Brian Flores would stick with his rookie QB, but Ryan Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins a better chance to win in Week 17.

  • Czechs are the feel-good story the world juniors desperately needs

    They may not be remembered forever, but the Czech Republic world junior team has emerged as the feel-good story of the tournament.

  • Dish out your fantasy football league punishments virtually by using augmented reality

    We know you haven't been able to get together with your fantasy football league-mates this year, but we have a way you can still enjoy punishing the last-place finisher!

  • Washington owner Dan Snyder accused of sending 'intruders' to harass advisor in ongoing legal battle

    John Moag, an advisor for WFT's limited partners, has accused Dan Snyder of sending two men to harass him in August.

  • Seismic Change: A year of bubbles, relocation and cancellation on the sports scene

    The traditional wail of bagpipes had barely quieted at Kingston's Leon's Centre last March when the sports landscape underwent a seismic change.  One last blast of sporting Canadiana — the hoisting of the Brier Tankard — was followed days later by the shutdown of the NBA, NHL, baseball's pre-season and other leagues and competitions.  The grip of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly took hold. A normally bustling calendar was replaced by a huge void amid a wave of cancellations and postponements.  "It has to be one of the craziest sports years ever," said New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. "There was so much uncertainty all year."  Springtime events were pushed back, if they happened at all. Seasonal traditions in the sports world would have to wait.   So for a while, no hockey or basketball playoffs. No five-setters on the Roland Garros clay. No azaleas at Augusta. And perhaps most notably on the schedule, no 2020 Olympics. The Games were rescheduled for this summer and Tokyo 2021 plans remain iffy.    As sports returned, social justice efforts and the fight against racism took centre stage. Some games were postponed as players, coaches and executives used sport as a platform to get the message out. When play resumed, there were no packed houses or screaming crowds. Cardboard cutouts replaced spectators in some venues. "I think sport means a lot to Canadians," said CBC sportscaster Scott Russell. "I think it's a huge part of our cultural narrative and when it stops, we really lose something. Conversely, when sport starts coming back — albeit mostly professional — it's important that it comes back and that's encouraging." The NBA and NHL used so-called 'bubbles' to safely return to play. The Stanley Cup was presented in Edmonton last summer with no fans and no Oilers.  The usual hoopla from sold-out venues was hushed. Athlete banter could be heard and natural audio took over.  Skate blades seemed to carve the ice with increased ferocity. Fastballs sounded like they hit the catcher's mitt with more pop. The new normal on the sports scene took some getting used to in live settings and on the tube. "It does feel strange," said Sportsnet and ESPN sportscaster Dan Shulman. "The Masters in the fall and hockey in the summer. It's like having breakfast for dinner every day of the week." Broadcasters experimented with fake crowd noise. Locker-room scrums became a thing of the past. Zoom calls were the norm for media availabilities. With the border closed and many restrictions in place, several Canadian teams temporarily moved south.  All three Canadian Major League Soccer teams relocated for part of the season. The Toronto Blue Jays played home games in Buffalo, N.Y., while the Toronto Raptors are calling Tampa, Fla., home. Some leagues simply couldn't make things work. U Sports cancelled national championships and the CFL scrapped its entire season.  Bubble setups remain a viable option for 2021. The ongoing world junior hockey championship is using a hub in Edmonton and curling will do the same for a two-month run in Calgary starting in February. Montreal Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller spent about a month in the Toronto NHL bubble. "I think people realized how important sports are for people and how much it affects people's lives," he said. "Not only people that are involved in it but fans. Watching the Masters recently, watching Sunday football, the traditions, the Saturday night hockey games in Canada.  "These are things that people revolve their days and nights around."  TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks said in some ways, watching sports can "kind of numb the pain" of what Canadians have been going through. "Cheering for your team. Cheering for the player," Weeks said. "Watching Brooke Henderson almost win a major or watching the Raptors go as far as they can in the playoffs.  "Those things to me really kind of showed what sports can deliver in the best of times and in the worst of times. And right now obviously these feel pretty much like the worst of times." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.  Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Russell Okung will have half his $13 million salary paid in Bitcoin

    Russell Okung is setting a new trend in the NFL.

  • US skier Cochran-Siegle dominates super-G for 1st career win

    BORMIO, Italy — Just 10 days after his first career World Cup podium, American Ryan Cochran-Siegle followed it up with a surprising victory on one of Alpine skiing's most iconic courses. Cochran-Siegle won Tuesday's super-G on the Stelvio course in the Italian Alps by a huge margin for his first World Cup victory. He had a precise and smooth run on one of the circuit’s most challenging slopes to finish 0.79 seconds faster than Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria. “It’s definitely a shock to me,” said Cochran-Siegle, the first male American skier to win a World Cup super-G since Bode Miller won in Hinterstoder, Austria, in 2006. Cochran-Siegle also became the first American winner on the Stelvio since Miller won a downhill on the same slope 13 years ago to the day. “I didn’t hold any expectations on this track, I just tried to ski the hill as well as I could,” the Burlington, Vermont, native said. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was 0.94 behind in third, followed by his Norwegian teammate Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The defending overall World Cup champion trailed by 1.18 seconds. James Crawford of Toronto was 28th, while Benjamin Thomsen of Invermere, B.C., was 43rd. Cochran-Siegle's previous career best result came this month when he finished runner-up to Kilde in a downhill on the Saslong course in another Italian resort, Val Gardena. “It’s funny, the podium in (Val) Gardena was definitely more than you could expect. Of course, you always dream of it as a kid,” he said. Last weekend, Cochran-Siegle posted the fastest times in both downhill training runs on the Stelvio. The downhill race is scheduled for Wednesday. His recent strong showings have given him confidence “that allows me to ski (in a way) that it looks like taking a little bit of risk but also kind of carrying some smooth skiing. I think if you find that, it becomes easy.” Still, Cochran-Siegle didn't regard himself as a main candidate for the win in the downhill, the last World Cup race of 2020. “I don’t think I am a favourite tomorrow. Watching video yesterday I think there are a lot of good skiers. I am still young and I am still learning,” he said. It was in super-G that the 28-year-old Cochran-Siegle, son of 1972 Olympic slalom champion Barbara Cochran, earned his first World Cup points in only his second race on the tour, in Beaver Creek, Colorado in 2011. After winning the junior world titles in downhill and combined a few months later, Cochran-Siegle's promising career suffered a setback when he badly hurt his knee in a crash at the world championships in Austria in 2013. After a complicated recovery, he returned to the circuit in February 2016. “Just a lot of years of hard work, working on my my skiing and working on my focus, trying to find that mental race day approach,” Cochran-Siegle said. “I feel like I can trust myself now, trust to just let things flow and ski with some smooth skiing,” he added. “It’s definitely a good place to be right now where I am at.” Defending World Cup super-G champion Mauro Caviezel, who won this season's first race the discipline, finished fifth and the Swiss skier remained top of the discipline standings after three races. Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault finished 12th. The super-G was rescheduled from Monday, when heavy snowfall and fog made the race impossible. The weather vastly improved overnight and conditions were excellent on Tuesday. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Alphonso Davies wraps up remarkable year with Bayern by winning Lionel Conacher Award

    Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who shone on soccer's biggest stages in 2020, has been voted winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. Davies, who turned 20 on Nov. 2, won worldwide praise for his pace and athleticism at left fullback while helping Bayern fill its trophy case. Davies and the German powerhouse captured the Champions League, Bundesliga title, DFB Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2020. Individually the Canadian was named Bundesliga rookie of the season for 2019-20 and was voted to the FIFPRO Best 11 by his peers, becoming the first North American to make the men's all-star squad. He is the third-youngest player to earn men's World 11 status behind Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and French forward Kylian Mbappe. "It's been a fantastic year for Alphonso," said Canada coach John Herdman. "He's flown the flag for Canada, he's been a real bright spot on the sporting landscape in a time where we really needed some bright spots. "And the awards are thoroughly deserved. He's doing things at the highest level in the world game … And he's Canadian, he's from Edmonton. I think for all of us, it's just something we can be proud of. And for those young players, it's that reminder that anything's possible, anything's possible for a Canadian." Davies received 35 of 67 votes by sports editors, writers, broadcasters across the country. "A Canadian at the pinnacle of world soccer? It doesn't get much easier (of a pick) than that," said Hamilton Spectator sports editor Jeff Day. "Less than two years after last suiting up for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Alphonso Davies showed his talents on the global stage in the world's most popular sport, eviscerating the Barcelona defence at one point in the quarterfinal as Bayern Munich stormed to a Champions League victory to complete a historic treble," said Paul Attfield, sports reporter for the Globe and Mail. Davies is the first soccer player to win the Conacher Award, joining such Canadian sporting icons as Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Gordie Howe, Donovan Bailey and Ferguson Jenkins. "A lot of great Canadian athletes have won it, so it’s an honour to be the first soccer player to do so," Davies told The Canadian Press via email. Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who won the Super Bowl in February before opting out of the 2020 NFL season after working in a long-term care facility in his home province at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic's first wave, was second with 25 votes. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was the only other with multiple votes (three). The choice of Davies completed a soccer sweep among the CP individual sports awards. On Monday, Canada captain Christine Sinclair won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as the top Canadian female athlete. She also won in 2012, after leading Canada to Olympic bronze at the London Games. The team of the year will be unveiled Wednesday. Sinclair, a 37-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has long been the face of Canadian soccer. Davies has joined her in rapid-fire fashion. Herdman says Davies and Sinclair share more than just soccer skills. "The one character trait that I've seen from both of them is a level of humility," said Herdman. "But when they're on the field, they are fierce, fierce custodians of this shirt and patriots of this country. You see that in their effort, in their desire to win and the passion they play with." It is to Davies' credit that he has reached such heights on the field during such a difficult year. "It hasn’t always been easy this year, not just for me, but for many people out there," Davies said. "A lot of people are in much tougher situations than me and I am very fortunate to be where I am, so I try to remember that and stay humble whenever things feel tough. "Playing soccer has always been an outlet for me, so being able to train and compete really helped, and I hope everything we accomplished at Bayern helped bring some joy into people’s lives." Davies was also voted Canada Soccer's Men's Player of the Year and was co-winner with Duvernay-Tardif of the Lou Marsh Trophy, presented by the Toronto Star to the Canadian athlete of the year. Davies turned heads in late February in Champions League action at Chelsea when he set up Bayern's third goal with a lightning run down the left flank and cross to Robert Lewandowski for a tap-in in the 76th minute and a 3-0 win in the first leg of a round-of-16 showdown. "Alphonso Davies is a world-class left back,'' former U.S. international and current TV pundit Stuart Holden said on social media. "Top five in world soccer right now easy." In June, Davies was clocked at 36.51 km/h in the first half of a win over Werder Bremen, according to the Bundesliga. That erased the fastest recorded speed in league history (36.19 km/h by Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi) since detailed data collection began in 2011. Veteran Bayern forward Thomas Mueller dubbed Davies "the FC Bayern Road Runner," referencing the speedy cartoon character. In August, Davies stood out again in Bayern's 8-2 beatdown of Barcelona in Champions League play in Lisbon. Davies set up Bayern's fifth goal in the 63rd minute with a sensational run down the left flank. The Canadian known as Phonzie eluded three Barca players, leaving Portuguese international Nelson Semedo in his wake before racing past several more defenders into the penalty box and sending a perfect pass to Joshua Kimmich to slot in from close range. "`Best left back in the world!'' tweeted Canadian international Ashley Lawrence. With a winning smile and playful way about him, Davies has won a legion of fans on social media with 3.3 million followers on Instagram, three million on TikTok and 239,300 on Twitter. Bayern rewarded Davies in April with a contract extension that runs through June 2025. "Alphonso Davies is a player who has already achieved a high level of performance at a young age and at the same time still has great potential for development,'' said Oliver Kahn, an executive board member and former star goalkeeper at Bayern. "Anyone who can consistently play at the top level at FC Bayern at such a young age can have a great career ahead of them.'' Davies is also a key player for Canada with five goals and seven assists in 17 appearances, playing both as a left back and winger. Canada and Davies face a full schedule in 2021 with World Cup qualifying finally starting in March. Davies says he is excited at what lies ahead for Canada. "We have a lot of young, exciting talent coming through, players are playing in competitive leagues who are hungry," he said. "And we are all ready to make history for Canada Soccer in 2021." Herdman is also looking forward to the future for Davies. "We're all proud of what he's achieved this year. But I think we can see there's still more to come. And that consistency now is probably Alphonso's next big challenge. Can he repeat and can he take it to the next level?" Davies was signed by Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in the summer of 2018 in a US$22-million transfer deal, an MLS record at the time. He started to train with his new team in November after the end of the Whitecaps season. Davies' life story is inspirational. His parents fled their home in Monrovia, Liberia, to escape a civil war, ending up at a refugee camp in Ghana where Davies was born. He came to Canada at the age of five. Davies shared his story at the FIFA Congress in Moscow in June 2018 as part of the joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Canadian soccer officials credit his powerful presentation for helping push the bid over the finish line. "It was a hard life. But when I was five years old, a country called Canada welcomed us in," he told FIFA delegates. It was not all roses for Davies in 2020. He tore ankle ligaments Oct. 24 in Bayern's 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, returning to action Dec. 9 in Champions League group play against Lokomotiv Moscow. Davies and Canadian women's international Jordyn Huitema, who are a couple away from the pitch, had to endure racism. A photo of Davies, who is Black, and Huitema, who is white, on Instagram while enjoying a vacation in Spain drew more than 14,000 comments including some that were offensive. Canada Soccer, Herdman, Canada women's coach Bev Priestman and Bayern president Herbert Hainer all spoke out against the racism. Away from the field, Davies has used his name to help the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a UN agency with the mandate to protect and help refugees. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Who is NFL's best team against the spread? (It's not the Chiefs)

    The Chiefs have been great, but they're far from the best team against the spread this season.

  • 2020 was a transformative year in sports, and we need more of those heroics in 2021

    It wasn’t all bad over these 365 days; there were some positive developments and things we’d like to see carry over to 2021.

  • Tottenham's Bale ruled out 'a few weeks' with calf injury

    LONDON — Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a “few weeks” with a calf injury.The Wales international sustained the problem in last week’s League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday's game against Fulham.“I don’t expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious but I’d say a few weeks (for Bale).”The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press