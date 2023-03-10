'A really exciting time': 12 of the most anticipated new roller coasters opening in 2023

Derek Perry rode every new roller coaster that opened across the U.S. last year, and he can't wait for what's next. "It's a really exciting time to be a coaster enthusiast."

Serious fans like Perry, who serves as communications director for American Coaster Enthusiasts, the "world's largest club of amusement ride enthusiasts," plan whole trips around "which coasters they can hit or which coaster they haven't been on," he said. "And then, with the new coasters, everyone wants to get on those coasters as quickly as possible."

You don't have to be that dedicated, though, to appreciate all the new ground-breaking rides opening across the country as early as this weekend. Here are 12 of the most anticipated roller coasters of 2023.

Aquaman: Power Wave at Six Flags Over Texas

Aquaman: Power Wave is bookended by two 150-towers that plunge guests back and forth at 90 degrees.

Opening: March 11

Location: Arlington, Texas

Description: Riders are launched forward and backward on what Six Flags Over Texas calls the "first ride-of-its-kind" in North America, with a 90-degree dive into a "massive splashdown."

Speed: Up to 63 mph

Minimum height: 48 inches

Perry likened Aquaman: Power Wave to a big boat on a roller coaster track. "You get propelled backwards up an incline, and then you go forward up an incline, and then you come back and go even higher, and then the pool at the bottom, when you pass it that last time, valves open and immediately fill with more water so when you come back down, you hit the water and there's this huge splash," he said. "It's a cool combination of a roller coaster and a water ride."

Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld San Diego

Arctic Rescue's snowmobile-like vehicles will let riders lean into curves on its 2,800 feet of track at SeaWorld San Diego.

Opening: Spring

Location: San Diego, California

Description: Guests have to hurry to save Arctic animals from poachers as ice melts on Arctic Rescue, which SeaWorld calls the "fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast." It will feature 2,800 feet of track and three launches.

Speed: 40 mph

Minimum height: Unlisted

"I'm excited about that," Perry said. "I can't believe how many coasters SeaWorld San Diego has received in the past five years or so ... They just opened Emperor last year, so to follow it up with another new coaster this year, it's pretty unbelievable."

Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood

Big Bear Mountain will sit in Dollywood's newly expanded Wildwood Grove.

Opening: Spring

Location: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Description: With 3,990 feet of track, Big Bear Mountain will be the longest roller coaster at Dollywood and also the park's first featuring onboard audio.

Speed: Up to 48 mph

Minimum height: 39 inches

"They're promoting it kind of as a family thrill attraction, but (with) the length of the track and what it does, I think it's going to appeal to kids up until like thrill seekers," Perry said.

He had a chance to check out the ride cars at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions convention last year and praised their detail and theming. "It's probably going to end up being my favorite roller coaster at the park."

Catapult Falls at SeaWorld San Antonio

Catapult Falls will break several records when it opens at SeaWorld San Antonio next spring.

Opening: Summer

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Description: Expect to get wet on the world's steepest and first launched flume coaster, which SeaWorld says will give riders "the rush of a coaster while experiencing the rocking and swaying of riding on a track of water." The ride will also feature "the only vertical lift in North America," rising seven feet per second.

Speed: Over 37 mph

Minimum height: Undisclosed

Flume coasters can be a subject of debate for coaster fans who tally their rides.

"Is that going to count as a water ride or as a roller coaster or both?" Perry asked. "People aren't sure yet, but it looks like it will be awesome to be propelled forward on a water ride. It's definitely unique."

DarKoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

DarKoaster riders will have to look out for more than just rough weather as they race through the grounds of King Ludwig’s abandoned fortress.

Opening: Spring

Location: Williamsburg, Virginia

Description: Boarding snowmobiles to investigate unusual weather patterns near a cursed castle, brave riders may find they're not alone as they race through the dark on North America's first all-indoor straddle coaster, featuring four launches.

Speed: Unlisted

Minimum height: 48 inches

DarKoaster will be housed in Busch Garden Williamsburg's Curse of DarKastle building and pay subtle homage to the previous ride, according to the park.

All indoor rides can face spatial limitations, but Perry said in DarKoaster, "You're going to go around the track twice. There's a switch track, and so they're going to change the lighting, and they said it's going to be very different between the first time you go around and the second time you go around to tell the story." The ride has over 1,400 feet of track, but that switch will allow riders to experience 2,454 feet of track.

Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster will open at both Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Fiesta Texas this summer.

Opening: Summer

Locations: Austell. Georgia and San Antonio, Texas

Description: Guests can race against each other on dueling twin tracks, which cross over a dozen times "like a twisted bowl of spaghetti," according to Six Flags. The tracks themselves are single-rail.

Speed: Undisclosed, but the park ranks the thrill level as "mild"

Minimum height: 36 inches

"Families and friends are going to have a blast racing on separate trains along the track," Perry said, highlighting the repeat ride-ability due to varying outcomes.

He also noted LED lights along the tracks can change color to complement seasonal events like Fright Fest. "This is the first time that anything like this has been created for a roller coaster and theme park fans are super excited to see this come to life," he said. "This is definitely something that will encourage park goers to stay until the sun goes down and the lights shine bright."

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is designed to mirror the experience of riding the waves.

Opening: Spring

Location: Orlando, Florida

Description: Guests can hang 110 feet high on this "first-of-its-kind" coaster" featuring an "inventive harness that keeps you secure while giving you unparalleled freedom of movement," according to SeaWorld Orlando.

Speed: Up to 60 mph

Minimum height: 54 inches

"Coaster enthusiasts are psyched for Pipeline," Perry said "It's a new ride design that they haven't experienced before ... The ride apparatus actually is going to kind of bounce up and down like you're riding a wave. And this is also the first launched stand-up coaster that has ever been built."

He noted many ride manufacturers seem to have shifted away from building stand-up coasters. "This hopefully will be super popular, and there will be a resurgence of stand-up coasters."

Primordial at Lagoon

Opening: Undisclosed 2023

Location: Farmington, Utah

Description: The park says details and images will be released as the ride, currently under construction, gets closer to opening.

Speed: Undisclosed

Minimum height: Undisclosed

"They haven't released too many details ... so that's building the anticipation," Perry said. "They built some kind of mountain, so you can see the mountain, and then you see this one section of outdoor track. So coaster enthusiasts are really like, 'What's inside?' "

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World

TRON Lightcycle / Run will open in April at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Opening: April 4

Location: Near Orlando, Florida

Description: TRON Lightcycle / Run invites guests to enter the Grid and race against personified computer Programs in futuristic Lightcycle vehicles, just like in the "Tron" and "Tron: Legacy" films and TRON arcade game.

Speed: Undisclosed but Disney calls it "one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park"

Minimum height: 48 inches

"Coaster enthusiasts who have been riding it have just been blown away," Perry said. "They love the whole look, the futuristic look of everything, how it's all weaved together with music from Daft Punk from the movie and pulling in the different futuristic themes. There are so many things to look at on the ride, you want to go on it definitely multiple times if possible."

While the ride officially opens to the public next month, it's been open for cast members, annual passmembers, and other special previews for a few weeks. When Perry got to ride it, he said he got chills.

"With TRON Lightcycle / Run, you are merged in that video game, like you're on the Grid. You were digitized and you're part of it, and it just seems it doesn't seem like you're in Florida anymore," he said. "It's almost like being in a dream or something."

Wild Mouse at Cedar Point

Opening: Undisclosed 2023

Location: Sandusky, Ohio

Description: Guests chase after cheese in six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car on this all-new coaster, which throws back to Cedar Point's original Wild Mouse ride. Because the number of riders in each car can change how it now spins, the park says "no two rides will be the same."

Speed: 35 mph

Minimum height: 42 inches with a supervising companion or 48 inches solo

"It's going to be a great family addition to the park," Perry said.

Cedar Point is known for its coasters, and Wild Mouse will be its 18th. "There are all these roller coasters that go over 200, 300-feet-tall.," he said. "This is an awesome addition where the people who don't want to go that high can still enjoy the roller coaster."

Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark

'Wildcat's Revenge,' a new hybrid coaster, is expected to open at Hersheypark this summer.

Opening: Summer

Location: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Description: This new steel and wood hybrid roller coaster plunges riders down an 82-degree drop and features four inversions and the "world's largest underflip."

Speed: Up to 62 mph

Minimum height: 48 inches

"Some coaster enthusiasts were definitely upset that (its predecessor) Wildcat was closing, this traditional wooden coaster," Perry said. But the new ride incorporates several nods to the original.

"They took some of the wooden structure and then (add) the all-steel track," he said. "The ride got a little rough in later years, so this is perfect."

He also complimented the train car design. "There's a wildcat coming out of the front of the train, so it's going to be eye-catching. And then it's the world's largest underflip, the inversion spin that they're going for," he said. "People can't wait."

Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun

Zambezi Zinger cars will climb 74 feet up before diving down for a low-to-the-ground adventure across the Serengeti.

Opening: Undisclosed 2023

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Description: The tallest point on this new hybrid wood and steel coaster stands 17 feet higher the park's original Zinger. Zambezi Zinger also features a new African safari theme and side-by-side seating, instead of toboggan-style seats.

Speed: 45 mph

Minimum height: Unlisted

"They're going to use some of the elements from the old coaster like a spiral lift hill and some tunnels and stuff," Perry said, which he added makes fans wonder, "'What is this going to be like, how close to the old coaster is this going to be, and what are they going to bring to it?' "

Eve Chen is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Georgia. You can reach her at echen@usatoday.com

