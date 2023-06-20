‘It was really dangerous’: the true stories behind Glastonbury’s wildest stunts

Peaceful: Paul McCartney headlines the Pyramid Stage, 2022 - Geoff Pugh

Glastonbury Festival is the highest-profile music extravaganza in the world. While just under a quarter of a million people attend the Somerset shindig in person, tens of millions more watch it on TV. Most bands see playing Glastonbury as a career highlight. It’s perhaps inevitable, then, that the festival has been a magnet for all manner of publicity stunts and pranks over the decades, from stage invasions and audacious helicopter rides to, er, cow-stencilling. We take a look at some of Glastonbury’s wildest stunts.

Kanye gets “Kanye’d”

A £10 Argos microphone, a fake earpiece, any hip hop-style clothing he could muster from Glastonbury’s beads-and-sandals market stalls and a goatee beard painted on with his wife’s mascara. Armed with these, comedian Simon Brodkin pulled off one of Glastonbury’s most audacious stunts: he invaded the Pyramid stage during Kanye West’s 2015 headline slot. Eight years on, Brodkin remembers the shock of finding himself on the vast stage with the rap icon, who was performing solo without a band, an MC or dancers. “I hit this barren stage and thought ‘Where are all the musicians? Bloody hell, it’s just him!’ I doubled the number of people on stage in an instant,” recalls the Londoner.

Brodkin ­– in the guise of his “cheerful chav” character Lee Nelson – bounded around West for a few seconds to the track Black Skinhead. “Kanye turned to me and he goes, ‘Nah,’” says Brodkin, who was promptly bundled off the stage by a roadie before a befuddled West restarted the song.

The comedian, who has also “pranked” Theresa May, Donald Trump and Sepp Blatter, had conceived of the stunt as payback for the time West famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at 2009’s MTV Music Video Awards ceremony. “The plan was to ‘Kanye’ Kanye,” he explains. He certainly did that. But the boldness of the stunt was matched by the audacity it took to bypass the rings of “bloody insane” backstage security behind the Pyramid. Without any form of backstage pass (the promise of one was withdrawn by a nervous contact), Brodkin snuck into the compound through a hole behind a falafel stand.

Security in this hallowed area becomes tighter the closer you get to the Pyramid (“it goes from volunteers to ex-Marines,” Brodkin notes). By claiming that he was working on stage, he got as far as Pharrell Williams’s after-party in the artists’ enclosure. With two final security guards standing between him and the stage, Brodkin fiddled with his earpiece and went into full entitled rapper mode, capitalising on rumours that Eminem was set to perform with West. “I’m meant to be on stage, you idiots!” he shouted. Security waved him though. “These blags are 80 per cent confidence, 10 per cent luck, 7 per cent testicles and 3 per cent God being on your side,” Brodkin explains. Once removed from the stage, the comedian was treated kindly. “They were the nicest security I’ve come across. I thought they were going to beat the crap out of me but they just said, ‘Please don’t do that again.’”

Brodkin, who’s currently touring and will perform at this summer’s Edinburgh Fringe, went straight from the Pyramid stage to Glastonbury’s comedy tent where he was due to perform stand-up. Ironically, security initially refused to let him in.

Anyone for tennis?

Philip Schofield is attacked by members of Unstoppable Sex Machine, 1991 - Dave Hogan

Glastonbury is proud of its environmental credentials. But these took a hammering in 1992 when Pyramid headliners Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine fired 10,000 foam-rubber tennis balls into the crowd from four cannon on either side of the stage. Each promotional yellow ball was emblazoned with the band’s logo and the name of their new single Do Re Me, So Far So Good. “The original idea probably would have been worse for the environment because we wanted to drop them from a helicopter,” explains Jim “Jim Bob” Morrison, one half of Carter, a pair of punning anarcho-poets who played throbbing punk-pop anthems. “We had ridiculous ideas. When you’ve got budget, you can get away with things.”

Morrison remembers that the night “didn’t work out as planned”. The idea was to fire the cannon during the encore as the band played the song in question. However they arrived late on stage and so over-ran the curfew and had the plug pulled. Do Re Me was never actually performed and the balls were launched during an entirely different song. Being taken off early drew outrage from Morrison’s bandmate Fruitbat, who slated the festival from the stage as he was dragged off. “There was a big argument going on backstage between our crew and the Glastonbury crew,” says Morrison, who’s about to launch a new album and tour.

But backstage ire was nothing compared to the drubbing the band got in the music press. Select magazine said the “publicity stunt” for Do Re Me was “up there with the Exxon Valdez disaster in terms of environmental hostility… The balls are made of foam-rubber (CFCs!) and some poor sod has to clear them all away afterwards… Nobody else is treating Glastonbury as their personal advertising pitch.”

That’s a touch harsh. I was there, and the sight of thousands of balls arcing into the sky before raining down on the 40,000-strong crowd was beautiful to behold. Besides, “some poor sod” only had to pick up 9,999 balls: I pocketed one and have it displayed in my study.

Stencilled cows and dodgy choppers

Bez from Happy Mondays poses with one of the graffitied cows - PA

Glastonbury takes place on a dairy farm in bucolic rolling countryside. To coincide with the 2003 festival, a digital music station called Music Choice stencilled its logo onto a herd of 10 Friesian cows in pink paint. The cows were then set free in the fields along one of the roads leading to the site. The result was that tens of thousands of revellers saw the digital station’s name as the made their way in. So taken with the idea was Happy Mondays member Bez that he posed with one of the animals. The picture appeared in the national press, ensuring free coverage for Music Choice. But not every stunt connected with arriving at Glastonbury in 2003 went as smoothly, as Dan Hawkins of The Darkness once told me.

His rock band were opening proceedings on the Pyramid stage that year. “As a publicity stunt we planned to hire this helicopter and dramatically fly into Glastonbury. The band was pretty hot at the time and we wanted to make a splash. It would be completely over the top and audacious because we were the first band on,” Hawkins said. The press would be alerted that the band were arriving by chopper, and bombastic headlines would follow. If only.

“We got taken to this heliport in Bristol and to say that the helicopter we got in was shoddy was a bit of an understatement. There was dust all over the control panels. Our manager made the appropriate phone calls before we took off to let the press know where and when we were going to land,” the guitarist said. “We came in [to Glastonbury] and landed, but unfortunately we landed in the wrong field. Our manager got out to greet the press and they weren’t there. She got back to the helicopter and said to the pilot, ‘We’re going to have to take off and go back down again on the other side of the stage.’ And he said, ‘I don’t have enough fuel for that.’ At which point we went ‘Oh alright then’, got out [and walked]. The whole thing was a complete waste of time.”

Anti-CND pilot gets a rocket

CND stickers decorate a campsite at Glastonbury - Matt Crossick / Alamy Stock Photo

In the early Eighties, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) became an official partner of Glastonbury. On the Sunday afternoon of the 1982 festival, CND’s then-general secretary Bruce Kent – later its chairman – was giving a speech from the Pyramid stage. But not everyone appreciated Glastonbury’s pacifist stance. As Kent spoke, a small aeroplane started circling the site towing a banner that read, “Support CND, Back the Russians”. However the stunt backfired, as Michael Eavis once recalled.

“As the plane went round and round it drowned [Bruce] out, you couldn’t hear him speaking – the PA wasn’t that good in those days,” Eavis said. “It was really noisy and he was almost dive-bombing us with this slogan.”

But the organiser hatched a plan. “Someone was going to do a firework show at the end of the evening with some huge rockets – they cost about £70 each – so I got on the radio to him and said, ‘The next time he comes round can you let one off?’ So the rocket went off and it just exploded in thousands of particles all round the plane. It was really brilliant, he got it spot on, and everybody cheered like mad. It was a marvellous moment. The plane never came back again.”

The pilot’s pain didn’t end there. He was fined £400 in a subsequent court case, but not before he pointed at Eavis across the courtroom and accused him of firing a rocket at him. It was, the pilot said perhaps understandably, “really dangerous”.

Climbing the Pyramid

Tightrope performer Didier Pasquette performing in 1991 - PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

But forget publicity stunts. In 1990 there was a real stunt at Glastonbury that knocks all the preceding examples into a cocked druid’s hat. A Frenchman called Didier Pasquette walked to the pinnacle of the Pyramid stage on a tightrope. It was part of a death-defying display by theatre troupe Archaos, who remain the only circus act to ever perform on Glastonbury’s main stage. People involved can still scarcely believe what they saw. “You couldn’t do it now. You just couldn’t get it past health and safety. It’s a different world,” says Mark Borkowski, the PR veteran who looked after Archaos at the time. “More or less every performance with Archaos, somebody got injured.”

Pasquette didn’t. He was a world renowned tightrope walker who studied with Philippe Petit, who walked between the former Twin Towers in New York in 1974 (as immortalised in the 2008 film Man on Wire). And he stunned tens of thousands of fans waiting to see The Cure. “Anybody who saw it didn’t quite understand what was happening because it wasn’t billed, it was a big surprise. It was an art event in many ways,” says Borkowski. “The old Pyramid stage had a bit of a flat top to it. Didier walked up the side [on the wire], across the top and down the other side. He went to the pinnacle – there was lots of fire and explosions. And then The Cure came on.”

The event happened because Michael Eavis “was obsessed with Archaos, who between 1989 and 1992 were the most radical and life-changing act for many people, me included”, the PR man says. Eavis has apparently said it was one of his favourite ever Glastonbury moments. “I don’t think they had any clothes on either,” recalled one witness, Polly Bradford, in 2004. It makes stencilling cows seem tame.

