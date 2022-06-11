Who You Really Are: a Conversation About Pseudonymity With Default Friend at Consensus

Daniel Kuhn
·7 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Katherine Dee, also known as Default Friend, isn’t even her “day job name.” That begins with Katya, she said in an interview with CoinDesk at Consensus in Austin, Texas.

Dee is something of an internet anthropologist, someone who dives deep into the subcultures that form on social media, message boards and in private digital channels. She’s studied the “new right,” ex-Mormons, accelerationists, the “proana” (pro-anorexia) community, incels and then some. The deepest corners of the web deserve to be understood and documented, she said.

“Internet culture is just culture at this point,” she said.

Lately, she’s turned her attention to the crypto scene. Like the digital asset industry – which is both a subset of the larger economy and attempt to rebel against a financial system backed by fiat – crypto culture is its own thing and also part of something larger.

There’s energy here – clearly on display in the halls of the Austin Convention Center, where mustachioed men with mohawks mingle with women in powersuits. Another dimension of the crypto industry largely exists only online: the bevy of builders, investors and influencers who pick their own names.

See also: Many Bitcoin Developers Are Choosing to Use Pseudonyms

Crypto has a unique relationship with pseudonymity, it’s not only tolerated but celebrated. Because so much of blockchain is about changing our notion of trust, people who are able to build reputations from the ground up show how meritocracy is supposed to function.

Crypto is open for all to use – even if you’re a “wassie.”

CoinDesk caught up with Default Friend to discuss the history of “alts,” why true anonymity is so hard and why so many people claim to have dissociative identity disorder on TikTok.

How did you get interested in pseudonymity as a research topic?

Actually, the topic was suggested to me but it's something of a recurring theme in internet history. So it sort of flowed nicely with stuff I was already doing.

Do you consider yourself to be like an internet historian?

Historian…well. I don't even really know what I am. My beat, if there is one, is internet history and internet culture. I sort of “memed” myself into becoming a journalist. I published a lot.

Why do you think web culture is a beat worth covering?

It's the water that we swim in. For the longest time things have happened on the internet outside of academia – if it was covered in the media, it would be a trend piece but wasn't taken very seriously. Sometimes subcultures were labeled as dangerous, or whatever, if it was politically expedient.

But it influences our whole lives. Internet culture is just culture at this point. There's no real differentiation – its culture spins out online into the physical world.

Do you think there's a danger of falling into the communities that you’re interested in – that you cover and analyze?

I mean, some of them I don't think I would fall into and other ones would keep me out even if I did. I don't think they'd want me to be part of the club.

See also: Consensus Conversations 2022: Day One at ACC

It’s like the famous Groucho Marx quote –

I wouldn’t want to be part of any club that would have me. The funny thing is – I remember someone once said to me, “nobody knows who she is. She’s so overnight.” It's like, you may not know who I am because I was under an anonymous [identity] for the past 10 years. I wasn’t advertising I was a woman, I definitely wasn't going by my legal name, I wasn't going my “Default” brand – so Katherine Dee and Default did come overnight. I just changed my handle.

You’ve argued that true anonymity is impossible online. Why is that?

It's really difficult to remain truly anonymous for a lot of reasons.The technical hoops you have to jump through make it hard, but also like you release so much personal information by just the things you say. There's so many clues you give away as to who you might be. For a person who isn't super paranoid, doesn’t have pristine OpSec (operational security) doesn't realize what counts as identifying information.

For example, someone's “y'all” – if it flows naturally and seems actually part of their vocabulary – that says something about that person. Terminology, technical information – those can be revealing details.

In terms of data leakage, have you ever looked into who [Bitcoin creator] Satoshi Nakamoto might be?

I'm not super into it. So no.

CoinDesk respects alts in our articles, and won’t publish someone’s real name without significant justification. At what point does a pseudonym become a public person and the needs of society are greater than the desires of pseudonymous people?

It really depends. I think it can be acceptable in certain situations. For example, if you live in a small town and you know for a fact someone is distributing child porn – the FBI isn't going to do anything about it – and you know that this person has contact with children in your community. In a case like that, where there’s clearly a danger and law enforcement isn't helping.

I also understand that a lot of people have doubts about law enforcement. What underpins a lot of doxxing is a desire for vigilante justice, but there's so many competing values. It's really telling that we think of doxxing often in terms of public shaming, and not really about protecting people.

I learned recently that the United States has really robust laws protecting pseudonyms. And the burden of proof for saying someone is a danger and that there’s a legitimate demand to reveal their identity is really high. I think that's why doxxing happens because your only choice really is this, like, mob justice.

See also: Ukraine To Use NFTs to Save Its Cultural ‘DNA’ Amid Russian Invasion

There's always pros and cons. The cons are that there are instances where someone might have dangerous or unsavory political beliefs, but it's just something they do in the privacy of their own home. I won't want to be friends with that person, but I don't know if it's my business to ruin their life because I find their values suspect.

That's an interesting framing – ruining someone's life. As someone who writes under a few different alts, are these characters an extension of yourself?

For me, it's more like compartmentalizing different parts of my identity. It's been a long time since I've experimented with my identity online. You know, when someone Googles my “day job name,” ideally, I want only generic tech stuff to come up. My day job name has been released so many times because people are sort of angry that I don’t write anything controversial. There’s Katherine Dee the, like, journalist, and then Default Friend. The two have become sort of blended recently.

There's so many reasons why people use alt names, if they don’t want to associate ideas with their everyday, tax-paying identity. And it can be pretty mundane. Lewis Carroll, was a mathematician or something, and he also wrote “Alice in Wonderland.” He used a pseudonym partially because he wanted his literary work not to be mixed in with his academic work.

Do you think the internet complicates identity?

What’s most surprising to me is that the idea of a fixed identity is actually actually fairly new – it's from the digital. You’d think the opposite. But there's a lot of pressure now to like jumble your whole identity into one identifiable character. We think the internet allows us to have many different identities – like on social media – but it really, really doesn't.

What do you think of the trend on TicTok of people claiming that they have dissociative identity disorder?

That's a weird one. It might be a product of wanting to have multiple lives, wanting to experiment with multiple identities and struggling to integrate it. So you think that there's many different people inhabiting you.

Do you think it's possible to ever know who you are?

I don't really know what that means. I think you can know certain things about yourself.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shangri-La Latest: Ukraine War Fans Security Fears Across Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia-Pacific defense chiefs warned of widespread security fall out from the war in Ukraine, raising new questions about China’s intentions in the region to concerns about food supplies. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cauti

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Benches clear in 9th as Mariners beat Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go