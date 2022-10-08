Who really blew up the Nord Stream pipeline?

It is a geopolitical whodunnit as opaque and murky as the Baltic Sea itself

With its brooding pine woods and mist-shrouded beaches, the Danish island of Bornholm has long been a setting for Scandi-noir intrigue. In days of old, trolls were said to haunted its many caves. In Cold War times, its radar towers at the mouth of the Baltic helped the West eavesdrop on Russia and East Germany.

No mystery though, is quite on a scale with the one that began bubbling up through the waters off Bornholm’s coast two weeks ago. At around 2am on September 26, German engineers noted a dramatic drop in pressure in Nord Stream 2, the newly built pipeline that ships Russian gas to Germany. Later that day, the same problem was reported on its older sister pipeline, Nord Stream 1, which runs nearby.

A Danish air force jet that investigated found three huge gas leaks in the sea, creating vast, bubbling cauldrons on the surface as if new volcanic islands were forming underneath. Over subsequent days, up to 350,000 tonnes of pure methane was released, some in bubbles more than half a mile wide. Bornholm residents could smell it from their island and were warned to keep away.

Even if it were simply an industrial accident, this would have been a catastrophe. Methane is 80 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than CO2, making the leak roughly equivalent to driving 1.3 million cars on the road for a year. The pipeline was also rendered inoperable for the foreseeable future, meaning even greater worry for a Europe facing a grim winter of power blackouts. Within hours, though, investigators also suspected foul play.

Danish geologists noted two large spikes in the area that day on their seismographs, suggesting the pipelines had been hit by massive undersea explosions. A joint probe by Denmark and Sweden concluded that the blasts involved up to half a tonne of TNT planted 300 feet beneath the seabed – acts that only a nation-state could carry out. And since then, the accusations have flown.

Britain, America and the European Union have all declared the incident an “act of sabotage”, as has Russia. Where they differ is on who did it. It is a geopolitical whodunnit as opaque and murky as the Baltic Sea itself, with no shortage of red herrings. So what, then, are the main theories?

An industrial accident

We humans are suckers for intrigue but often the truth is mundane. One possibility doing the rounds is that the explosions that disabled the two Nord Stream pipelines happened by accident.

This theory draws on the fact that, in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, neither pipeline was working anyway. Nord Stream 2 was due to open this year but was refused a licence by Germany; Nord Stream 1 was closed in August by Moscow, ostensibly for “maintenance” after a long period of gas flows being dialled up and down.

It’s possible that the unusual treatment of the pipeline network in recent months made it unstable, say some experts. Both pipelines were, after all, full of high-pressure gas.

“Gas pipelines blow up all the time,” wrote Braden Maccke in an article in The Deep Dive, a Canadian investment magazine, where he speculated that air could have entered the pipeline, making its gaseous contents potentially flammable. “They’re dangerous pieces of industrial infrastructure, full of high-pressure hydrocarbons being handled by people who are human.”

But others doubt this could have been an industrial accident. As Bryan Clark, a naval warfare expert at the Hudson Institute, a US security think-tank, points out: “These pipelines are designed to need minimal maintenance because they run deep undersea. It’s also unlikely there’d be several leaks at the same time, especially on two separate pipelines.”

An American plot (perhaps with the nod of Nato)

Detectives look for strong and simple motives, and on this count it is not hard to see why so many internet sleuths are pointing their fingers at the United States. Washington has long opposed Nord Stream, fearing it leaves Europe far too dependent on Russian gas. Moreover, now that Russian gas no longer flows through the pipeline (and probably never will, after the explosions) the US is shipping hundreds of millions of tons of its own gas to Europe and making a lot of money in the process.

In February, Joe Biden told a news conference he “would bring an end” to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invaded Ukraine. Asked how he would do so, he stated cryptically: “We will – I promise you – be able to do it.”

This may have just been a polite way of saying Washington would bring behind-the-scenes diplomatic pressure on Germany to shut the pipeline. But, in the wake of the Nord Stream blasts, it has been interpreted by some as a coded warning that America would sabotage the pipeline. Since America is a major gas supplier itself, the argument goes, it has economic as well as political interests in the pipeline’s demise.

While not holding water with many if any serious military or industrial analysts, this theory has been propagated by Trump acolyte Tucker Carlson, whose Fox News talk show has one of America’s largest audiences. “If you are Vladimir Putin, you would have to be a suicidal moron to blow up your own energy pipeline,” he said recently.

Carlson then pointed the finger directly at Biden for the Nord Stream sabotage, quoting him as saying: “We will take it out. We will blow it up.” In fact, President Biden made no such explicit threat – the quote from Carlson was fabricated.

Yet other, more sombre commentators have shown an interest in the theory too – including Dominic Cummings, who posted the clip of Biden’s cryptic warning to his 300,000 Twitter followers. He also tweeted a link to an article which suggested America could benefit economically from the Nord Stream blasts, and which described Biden’s denials of US involvement as “tepid”.

He also tweeted a link to a tweet by Polish politician Radek Sikorski, a former foreign minister and staunch opponent of Russia’s Ukraine war. Sikorski posted a photo of the Nord Stream methane bubbling to the Baltic’s surface, with the brief message: “Thank you, USA.”

Sikorski has since deleted his tweet, and has not since elaborated on it. But Cummings was not the only one to note it – it was widely seized upon by pro-Russian media seeking to make the case for American sabotage.

Indeed the Kremlin itself seeks to pin the blame on the US. “It is hard to believe but it is a fact that they [Nato] organised the blasts on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines,” Putin said last week.

It was ordered by Putin to send a signal to the west

To Western leaders and most serious analysts, the only possible culprit is Vladimir Putin – who, again in detective vernacular, has motive, means and opportunity.

His goal, they believe, is to signal that if the West continues its military support for Kyiv in his war with Ukraine, he will treat Europe’s critical infrastructure as fair game. With his invasion now going disastrously wrong, he wants to shift the battlefield – be it bombs on gas pipes, cyber-attacks on nuclear power stations, or power cuts that throw hospitals, airports or entire cities into chaos.

“It’s got everyone very jittery,” one energy industry source told The Daily Telegraph. “There’s a lot of nervousness about what the Russians might do next. Everyone with an oil rig will be checking the legs for bombs – it’s scary, but that’s the intent.”

The Kremlin counters that Nord Stream is itself Kremlin-owned and financed, taking a quarter of a century and £15 billion to build. It supplies Europe with 35 per cent of its natural gas needs, earning Russia tens of billions of pounds a year. Why would Putin want to actually destroy it, just as Europe is entering winter and potentially far more vulnerable to energy blackmail? Why not simply switch it off instead, and retain his bargaining power? Besides, if he really wanted to show he meant business, why not blow up another country’s pipelines rather than his own? Surely, even Putin isn’t that crazy?

Western leaders argue that frankly, yes he is. This, they point out, is the man who has already launched an unprovoked war on his neighbour, killing tens of thousands needlessly, turning Russia into a pariah state.

Europe’s shunning of Russia’s gas market also makes the destruction of the pipeline less costly to Putin than it seems, say experts. The Russian leader appears to have reasoned that the gas boycott will be permanent, not temporary, making the pipeline effectively redundant anyway.

Blowing it up, though, goes further and sends a specific message to the West. It’s what strategists call a “credible commitment” – a signal that he no longer has any interest in making peace.

A rogue actor within Russia

Might some branch of Russia’s security services have carried out the attack without Putin’s knowledge? Might an extremist element within his regime have feared that Putin could sue for peace and blown the pipeline to block any possible retreat?

The “rogue actor” theory has been around since the poisoning of Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, and holds that Russian agents can act independently as long as their missions are broadly in line with Kremlin goals. However, the technical skills required in this act of sabotage – and the stakes involved – suggest that whoever did it had top-level clearance.

Also, if it was a rogue actor within Russia, they would have been working against the Kremlin in this instance.

Why the method of sabotage provide clues

Made with two-inch-thick steel and covered with a four-inch-thick coating of concrete, the Nord Stream pipes are not particularly fragile. Nor, though, are they armoured or caged in to prevent sabotage.

Explosives could have been planted on them in several ways – by deep-sea diver, for example, or by depth charges. Another option would have been via a so-called pipeline “Pig” – an acronym for a “Pipeline Inspection Gauge” that travels along the pipes themselves. However, the “Pig” option would clearly hint at an inside job, while deep-sea divers or depth-charges would require a vessel directly on the surface above.

“There’s a lot of monitoring of the Baltic at the moment because of the war, so my guess is that this was probably done by an undersea craft that wouldn’t have been spotted from above,” concludes Bryan Clark of the Hudson Institute.

That could suggest a submarine or autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) – a field Russia’s navy is a world leader in, Clark says. Such a vessel might have been detected had it approached via the Baltic’s narrow North Sea entrance, which Nato sonar currently monitors closely. But it could have come from Russia’s Baltic Sea port of St Petersburg, which has a new AUVs development centre, according to H I Sutton, a writer specialising in submarines. Among St Petersburg’s innovations, Sutton says, is an AUV with remote-controlled robot arms – a feature normally only found on manned submarines.

The explosives could equally have been laid months in advance, or even during the pipelines’ construction – a common practice in Soviet times in case of enemy capture. But suspicious activity also took place in the immediate run-up to the blasts.

Russian naval support vessels were reported in the general vicinity, as were unidentified drones. The blasts also took place a day before the official opening of the new EU-backed Baltic Pipe transporting North Sea gas via Denmark to Poland – a venture that significantly reduces Polish dependence on Russian supplies.

What happens now?

On Thursday, Sweden’s national security service announced that ongoing investigations into the pipeline blasts “strengthened the suspicions of gross sabotage”, adding that “certain seizures have been made”. No matter what evidence is presented, however, the Kremlin will aim to sow seeds of doubt – be it via Tucker Carlson’s TV shows, Twitter debates or the growing communities who shun “mainstream media”. Research by America’s Brookings Institution think-tank, for example, has shown that a dozen popular US political podcasts have devoted airtime to the Kremlin narrative, with some endorsing it.

For many in the West, such discussions may not be nothing more than an interesting intellectual exercise – motivated by the opportunity for point-scoring between the Trump and Biden camps. Those preoccupied with the rather weightier task of keeping Britain’s infrastructure safe, though, have little time for such talk.

The war, they point out, is already going well from America’s perspective, so there is no need to bomb Nord Stream. Besides, the consequence of being found out would be catastrophic for Biden, who presumably has no wish to be remembered for committing America’s worst-ever act of eco-terrorism. Instead, they fear the blast suggests Putin seeks to expand the Ukraine conflict into a new, potentially much more dangerous phase of hybrid war, targeting the West’s weak points and daring it to respond.

“The failure of the Russian ground war in Ukraine finally seems to have dawned on Mr Putin, and he can’t cover it up anymore,” says Hugo Crosthwaite, a Russia expert at London’s Dragonfly Intelligence, which advises firms on global security risks. “He’s already mobilised Russian reservists and is making nuclear threats, yet it’s been clear over the last month that Russia is losing the initiative. It would seem this strategy is about regaining the initiative, raising the stakes and leaving the West second-guessing again.”

The idea, he says, is to show the West’s lack of resolve by probing its red lines. Nato might well retaliate were Putin to explode a low-level tactical nuclear bomb on Ukraine, as he has recently hinted he might do. But what if he simply sabotaged the Britpipe (the underwater pipeline transporting Norwegian gas to the UK), or switched off electricity in a major city for 48 hours? “You might have people dying in hospitals if that happened, but would it constitute an act of war?” asks Crosthwaite.

Even if Britain’s leaders decided that it did, they might struggle to get political backing to risk retaliating. For a start, cyber-attacks and the like are hard to prove conclusively – especially to voters with memories of the “dodgy dossier” that led to the Iraq war. And tragic as a few dead hospital patients would be – or a few hundred – how many voters would start World War Three over it?

So what, then, can be done? Against a determined foe, not much, says Gerry Northwood, an ex-Royal Navy commander who now runs MAST, a maritime security firm. “It’s possible to protect infrastructure onshore but with pipelines going through open ocean it’s inherently difficult, unless you build in some kind of redundancy so that if one section gets cut you can switch to another,” he says. “Putin is clearly sending a message.”

Nor, he adds, does it have to be anything catastrophic to grind normal life to a halt. “I was in Oman a few years ago, and there was an entire power outage – no mobiles, no internet, anything. It was extraordinary – shops couldn’t open their tills, you couldn’t call cabs, you couldn’t do a thing.”

However, a spell of enforced idleness may be the least of Britain’s worries if Putin decides that escalation with the West is now his only way out of the current crisis. The Russian leader prides himself on being at his most dangerous when cornered – something alluded to by Cummings, who fears some Western leaders do not quite appreciate the risks.

In one recent tweet, he quoted a speech by US president John F Kennedy, made just after the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis – the closest the world has ever come to World War Three. “Nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war.”

Biden appears aware of that too, warning on Thursday that Putin was “not joking” in his threats of nuclear war, and that the risk of “Armageddon” was at its highest since Cuba.

Sixty years on, near a small island on the other side of the Atlantic, history seems to be repeating itself.