‘Really beautiful food’: Colorado chain opening first area eatery in Johnson County

Health food chain Modern Market Eatery is opening its first Kansas City area location this year.

The restaurant will move into Prairie Village’s Corinth Square at 4046 W. 83rd St. at the beginning of December, according to franchise owner Jon Rolph, who called it an “early Christmas present to Kansas City.”

Modern Market Eatery is moving into the former Growing Days home store, which was operated by “Bargain Mansions” star Tamara Day and closed earlier this year.

Founded in Boulder in 2009, the eatery sells scratch-made salads, bowls, pizza and sandwiches, using organic ingredients.

The restaurant has since opened almost 30 locations in Colorado, Texas, Arizona and Indiana.

Its menu includes its curry salmon bowl, chicken banh mi sandwich and sesame glazed tofu.

“The ingredients are fresh. It’s really beautiful food, and the flavor profiles hit just right,” Rolph said. “The menu has just enough variety to be attractive to everybody.”

The Prairie Village location is owned by Wichita-based Thrive Restaurant Group — owner of Carlos O’Kelly’s and daytime eatery HomeGrown, which has locations in Brookside at 338 W. 63rd St. and Leawood at 1705 Roe Ave.

Modern Market Eatery plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.