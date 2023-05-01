Is it really in the 60s outside? Will it stay cool? What the South Florida forecast says

Do you feel it?

It dipped into the 60s Monday morning in South Florida.

So, how long will that last?

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and the lower humidity, at least overnight and in the mornings for the next few days.

“Feels nice outside,” CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said on Twitter.

By the afternoon, the high is forecast to reach into the 80s. And it will get a bit hotter each day for the next few days.

Remember those storms last week and into the weekend?

Gone, gone gone.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” said WSVN-Channel 7 meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez told viewers Monday morning.

KNOW MORE: Will South Florida catch a break?

Here’s what to know about Monday and the rest of the week in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas, according to the National Weather Service:

Hour-by-hour forecast this Monday: Cool, comfortable start with upper 60s. Less humid, warm and mainly dry today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/WwENvJ3HFb — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) May 1, 2023

Forecast this week

Monday: Sunny, high of 83, dry. Low of 68 ad mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 86. Low of 68 and partly cloudy.

Wednesday: Sunny, high of 87. Low of 69 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday: Sunny, high of 85. Low of 72, mostly clear.

Friday: Sunny, high of 85. Low of 74, mostly clear.