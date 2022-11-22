Reality TV's Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

·4 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced Monday to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta gave Todd Chrisley 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta. Each is to serve three years supervised release afterward, and Ross also ordered them to pay restitution in an amount to be determined later.

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the couple engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” prosecutors wrote in a pre-sentencing court filing. “The jury's unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

Attorneys for Todd Chrisley, 54, had argued in a court filing that he should not face more than nine years in prison. Lawyers for Julie Chrisley, 49, said a reasonable sentence for her would be probation with special conditions and no prison time.

The Chrisleys were convicted in June on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Peter Tarantino, 60, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns. He was sentenced Monday to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors have said the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks and managed to secure more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Once that scheme fell apart, they walked away from their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and “flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public,” prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS.

The Chrisleys also submitted a false document to a grand jury that was investigating their crimes and then convinced friends and family members to lie under oath during their trial, prosecutors argued. Neither has shown any remorse and they have, instead, blamed others for their criminal conduct, prosecutors wrote.

“The Chrisleys are unique given the varied and wide-ranging scope of their fraudulent conduct and the extent to which they engaged in fraud and obstructive behavior for a prolonged period of time,” prosecutors said.

Todd Chrisley's lawyers said in a filing that the government never produced any evidence that he meant to defraud the banks, and that the loss amount calculated was incorrect. They also noted that the offenses were committed a long time ago and said he has no serious criminal history and has medical conditions that “would make imprisonment disproportionately harsh.”

His lawyers had also submitted letters from friends and business associates that show “a history of good deeds and striving to help others.” People who rely on Chrisley — including his mother and the many people employed by his television shows — will be harmed while he's in prison, they argued.

They urged the judge to give him a prison sentence below the guideline range followed by supervised release and restitution.

Julie Chrisley's lawyers contended that she played a minimal role in the conspiracy and was not involved when the loans discussed in sentencing documents were obtained. She has no prior convictions, is an asset to her community and has “extraordinary family obligations,” her lawyers wrote, as they asked for a sentence of probation, restitution and community service.

The Chrisleys have three children together, including one who is 16, and also full custody of the 10-year-old daughter of Todd Chrisley's son from a prior marriage. Julie Chrisley is the primary caregiver to her ailing mother-in-law, according to the filing.

Her lawyers also submitted letters from character witnesses describing her as “hard-working, unfailingly selfless, devoted to her family and friend, highly respected by all who know her, and strong of character.”

Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Department of Justice rules suicide of police officer who defended the Capitol during Jan 6 a line-of-duty death

    Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was assigned to the Senate Division of the Capitol Police Department. He died by suicide days after the Capitol attack.

  • Can Trevor Bauer's accuser sue him? He says no, but a judge has yet to decide

    Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer could lose his bid to get the civil suit his accuser filed against him thrown out of court.

  • Two Estonian Citizens Charged With Running a Series of Crypto Scams Totaling $575M

    Federal prosecutors in Washington state have charged two Estonian citizens with running a series of crypto scams that allegedly defrauded hundreds of thousands of investors around the world of a combined $575 million.

  • Carl Icahn holds short position in GameStop - Bloomberg News

    GameStop, which is among the so-called "meme stocks", was popular among retail investors during the pandemic in what came to be known as the "short squeeze". Short-sellers borrow shares and sell them, seeking to profit by returning them after buying the stock back at a lower price. Icahn began shorting the stock around January 2021, the report added but did not provide details of the size of Icahn's position.

  • ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

    Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie received a 7-year sentence

  • 'I haven't withdrawn anything': DraftKings user details nearly losing thousands to hack

    DraftKings shares sank nearly 11% on Monday following an Action Network report that customers had been hacked.

  • Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here — And Everything's Up to 80% Off

    Here's what to know about Wayfair's Black Friday Sale 2022. Plus, shop major pre-Black Friday Wayfair deals on furniture, bedding, kitchen appliances and more.

  • Woman gets 20 years for bilking Chinese in $26M hotel fraud

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who bilked investors in a Southern California hotel and condominium project out of at least $26 million was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison. Ruixue “Serena” Shi, 38, of Arcadia was sentenced after a judge refused to allow her to withdraw her plea last year to wire fraud. “There has been no acceptance of responsibility; there has been a denial of responsibility,” U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said, according to a press release from the U.S. Departm

  • Australian woman speaks out after a man — who she alleges broke into her home, raped her, and sent an apology text for doing 'the most heinous thing possible' — was found not guilty

    On September 7th, Lyndon Montgomery was found not guilty of breaking into Holly Harris' home and raping her.

  • U.S. monitoring alleged executions in Ukraine, says war crimes envoy

    Washington's envoy for war crimes said on Monday the United States was monitoring allegations of Ukrainian forces summarily executing Russian troops, and said all parties should face consequences if they commit abuses in the conflict. Russia's defense ministry on Friday cited videos circulating on social media that allegedly showed Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian prisoners of war. "We are obviously tracking that quite closely," Beth Van Schaack, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, told reporters during a telephone briefing.

  • The Latest | UN Climate Summit

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The European Union’s climate chief criticized the outcomes of the meeting Sharm el-Sheikh, saying it was “not enough of a step forward for people and planet” and did “not address the yawning gap between climate science and our climate policies.” Frans Timmermans said the 27-nation bloc had supported the deal in order to ensure the creation of a loss and damage fund, but expressed disappointment that stronger language on cutting emissions hadn’t been agreed. “I urge

  • BlackRock increases investment grade credit overweight

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Asset manager BlackRock said on Monday it had increased its strategic overweight on investment grade credit due to attractive valuations and the income potential coming from corporate bonds' higher yields. "We go more overweight investment grade (IG) credit on attractive yields and healthy corporate balance sheets that can withstand the mild recession we expect," strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note. The yield spread on the ICE BofA U.S. Corporate Index <.MERC0A0>, a commonly used benchmark for the investment grade bond market, has gone up by about 50 basis points this year, reflecting the premium investors demand to hold corporate debt over safer U.S. Treasuries.

  • Gary Lineker opens BBC World Cup coverage addressing Qatar controversies

    BBC presenter Gary Lineker's opening monologue of the broadcaster's World Cup coverage addressed Qatar's human rights abuses.

  • Brazil's Goldfajn elected to replace ousted IDB president

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said on Sunday its board of governors has elected Brazil's Ilan Goldfajn as president of the financial institution, after Mauricio Claver-Carone, the first American to lead it, was ousted over ethics violations. Five countries - Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Brazil and Chile - had nominated candidates to head the IDB, the largest development bank in Latin America, after the turmoil of the past year severely damaged morale at the institution.

  • Reality Star Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

    Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of the USA Network’s top-rated original series, “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison on Monday for what prosecutors called a “15-year fraud spree.” Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven years, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. […]

  • Stocks: 'The bear market is not over,' according to Goldman Sachs

    The rally in stocks may be due for a pause, Goldman contends.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s