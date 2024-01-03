Reality TV show returns with two Bristol contestants

Psychological reality TV show The Traitors is returning on Wednesday and includes two contestants from Bristol.

Disability model Mollie, 21, and mental health area manager Charlie, 34, both from Bristol, will be two of 22 contestants trying to earn a prize of up to £120,000.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the show sees secret "traitors" tasked with "murdering" the other contestants.

Mollie said looking "innocent" will help in the game.

She added that she is also able to be "quite good at building that relationship but also separating myself in a way which I feel like will be really good in the game".

Contestants will have to complete a series of tasks each day after they try to earn a prize of up to £120,000.

Each day they finish the evening with a round table discussions to try and find the traitors within the team and "banish" them from the game.

Charlie said she would "not want to do a challenge based around sound", as she wears hearing aids.

She added: "People misjudge me a lot of the time because I'm a bit nuts and constantly jumping around and being a lunatic."

She hopes to use the money to get married, following a nine-year engagement to her partner.

The Traitors returns on BBC One on Wednesday at 21:00 GMT.

