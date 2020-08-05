How Reality TV Can Confront Its Very Real Racism Problem

On Big Brother‘s most recent season, Jackson Michie, a southern jock with teeth as white as his skin, created a social-media firestorm when he nominated three of the five contestants of color for eviction on the first episode of the season. Things grew worse over the course of the season when Michie and several other contestants were caught making racist comments and committing microaggressions against remaining racialized contestants.

Despite fans campaigning for his removal, Michie was crowned the winner. When asked by ET Canada about his behavior, he dismissed many of the claims, including that he made misogynistic remarks and appeared to have it out for contestants of color. He excused himself as being too young to know better (he’s 24), proclaimed himself “the least racist person I have ever met” (a common refrain among accused racists), and blamed his getting called-out on cancel culture, adding, “I hate that this is a thing nowadays.”

Except that, this thing, meaning racism, has fuelled the world of reality television — be it Big Brother’s elimination tactics, Real Housewives’ and Survivor’s love of stereotyping, or the conflict in pretty much any show where attention-seeking people are pitted against each other — for as long as we’ve been tuning into it. A microcosm of the world itself, racism impacts everything from the casting process, to how episodes are edited, to who emerges victorious at the end of a season. And while the running joke may be that these shows are more scripted than not, the fact is, reality TV has always held a mirror up to the ugliest parts of our culture, where white people form alliances against their racialized counterparts and where blonde-haired, blue-eyed men and women are considered the romantic ideal. With the global racial reckoning sparking conversations of change everywhere, including film and television, this is finally the time to use this popular platform to offer a look at how the rest of us live, what we dream of, what we look like when we win.

Because Michie is no exception.

For Big Brother fans, it’s practically a series trope that people of colour, queer people, and women are the first to go. Countless similar instances can be found throughout the history of various long-running reality series, including Survivor (in Season 33, two Asian contestants were eliminated one after another, sparking debate among fans) and The Real World (which, all the way back in 1992, provoked some of the first conversations around race on reality TV, for better and for worse). From 2002 to 2016, Black contestants on The Bachelor — which after 24 seasons just hired its first Black male lead, Matt James, amid the Black Lives Matter protests — never made it past the fifth week, with 59% eliminated in the initial two weeks amid the plethora of Johns and Laurens who fill the Bachelor mansion.

This picking-off feels inevitable when producers are actively instigating and exploiting racial conflict for entertainment value. Consider, for example, the 2006 season of Survivor, in which contestants were split into four teams based on their race. Producers claimed that this was in hopes of meeting the criticism and creating “the most ethnically diverse cast in the history of TV.” Instead, they created a literal race war.

More recently, in 2017, The Bachelorette featured its first lead of color, Rachel Lindsay. Although half of the potential beaus were non-white for the first time in franchise history, there was also Lee Garrett, a white man who spent much of his time on air antagonizing Black contestants without provocation, and had a history of making racist, homophobic, and Islamophobic tweets. His behavior and the resulting racial tension were blown up and marketed as a storyline where “drama explodes” and “blood’s gonna be shed.” When the Black contestants explained how they felt being antagonized by Garrett, he told them they were playing “the race card.”

It’s akin to how producers chose how to portray the interracial relationship between Love is Blind’s Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. The show, which followed singles trying to make romantic connections while unable to see their potential soulmates, centred their love story around them being interracial, with lots of talk of Speed having never dated a white man before. But the pair have since said that race was never “at the forefront” of their minds, and they wished the show had presented more “layers” to their relationship instead of focusing on the few conversations they had about race.

Story continues