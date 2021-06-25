Reality Steve Just Revealed Juicy New Details About 'The Bachelorette' Finale

Reality Steve has new intel about who wins Katie's season of The Bachelorette—and he's "very confident" about it.

He shared who makes it to the finale, if they got engaged, and what he's heard since filming ended.

Katie and her contestants continue to tease fans on social media.

This season of The Bachelorette has been a real tear-jerker. Katie Thurston and her group of husband-hopefuls have put it all on the line for love. She also made it clear she was a different Bachelorette from the beginning, from stopping fights and drama quickly to opening up about her past on a group date. As The Bachelorette's journey continues to unfold over the next few weeks, there's still one big question: Does Katie find love and get engaged?

You could totally follow along each week and wait to find out. But, you could sort through the endless sea of spoilers for Katie's season and theories to get a play-by-play of drama ahead of schedule.

Need to know more? Keep reading to find out who wins Katie's final rose and how season 17 of The Bachelorette ends.

Warning: Huge Bachelorette finale spoilers ahead! Stop reading now if you don't want to know who wins Katie's season.



Did Katie even make it to her Bachelorette season finale?

You've seen the promos of guys stomping out of the resort and Katie saying she wants to book a flight—so does she quit? Well, filming wrapped about a week early, but it wasn't because Katie called it quits. "Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing," a source told Us Weekly.

Katie did not quit early and ride off into the New Mexico sunset a la Clare and Dale.

What happens during the finale?

Katie gets engaged! Reality Steve is still confirming the rest of the details, like who the final two bachelors are and any surrounding drama.

Story continues

"I don’t know how the final 4 shakes out just yet in terms of who goes home when, so that’s the next thing I’m trying to find out. Who knows when that’ll come," Steve said. Stay tuned, folks.

Who does Katie end up with?

You already know she gets a shiny, Neil Lane rock on her finger, but who gave her the gem?

Turns out, it's Blake Moynes: "Congrats to Katie & Blake," Steve wrote on his website. As of right now, though, Steve doesn't know how Blake gets to the end.

"Whatever the case, she’s with Blake, and they’re engaged. The end."

Are Katie and Blake together after filming?

Yes! Filming wrapped at the end of April and Katie and Blake are still together as of June 23, per Steve's latest spoilers. "I just know that Katie got engaged to Blake at the end of filming and they're still together," Steve wrote in Instagram post.

You don't have to take Steve's word for it. Fans noticed a new theme on Blake's Instagram recently that seems to hint at a serious Katie connection.

He's posting cat pic after cat pic (watch out Connor B., there's a new cat man in town). From a #catdaddy highlight to a video explaining why "it's OK to be a cat guy," Blake is trying really hard to convince someone that he likes felines.

Blake released merch with "Cat Daddy" and "Cat Mama" designs. He modeled a "Cat Daddy" shirt holding his own feline companion.

So even if Reality Steve's "very confident" theory doesn't sway you, go peek at Blake's Instagram and see what you think.

You Might Also Like