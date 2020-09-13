The reality of 'Selling Sunset': Cleaning toilets and no salary

As one of the biggest shows on Netflix right now, Selling Sunset offers viewers a glimpse into the LA property world. The show follows The Oppenheim Group and the lives of their many glam realtors as they attempt to sell million-dollar properties.

Born from the scripted reality TV shows like The Hills and The Only Way Is Essex, it’s easy to assume that the show is all fake, however, that isn’t strictly the case according to ‘90s TV star Dani Behr. And she should know – the former TV presenter got her licence a few years back and is now a successful realtor in LA.

She says there is a huge amount of glamour in the LA property world.

“It's definitely common here to throw a big opening open house parties,” Behr revealed when speaking on White Wine Question Time.

“I’ve been to some amazing premieres of properties where you've got the sushi trucks and you've got the barista coffees and you've got Lamborghinis in the driveway and you've got the circus artists in the hallway.

“They go all out all to just get people in the door. That's not a telly thing. They probably ham it up and go to town bigger for the show, obviously, but that's normal.”

Behr herself is no stranger to realtor reality TV – she regular appears on Million Dollar Listing LA – however, she does say that things are definitely blown up for the small screen.

“Million Dollar Listing is fun, you know, it's TV,” she laughed. “Everything's cheated for TV for the most part.”

One thing that isn’t cheated on the show is that she knows the other realtors well and has worked with the likes of James Harris and David Parnes in the past.

“I know them quite well,” she told Thornton. “There's been a bunch of properties they've shown that they've listed, that they've shown with me and my buyers and vice versa. It's just kind of a small town and you kind of see the same people if you're working the same areas.”

The 50-year-old who has lived in LA since 2000 says that while Selling Sunset’s The Oppenheim Group is real – citing the owners Brett and Jason as “tiny” – she’s not personally familiar with their now famous realtors such as Chrissell Stause and Christine Quinn.

“None of those girls ever worked there apparently before that show was developed – that was all done for the show” she speculated.

“I'm sure they're all licensed, but they were very much probably cast to make their office look very good and pretty.”

The realtors on the show have been hit by many claims that they are not ‘real’, however Stause hit back on Instagram recently, sharing a post from 2016 when she announced she had got her licence.

Sharing it on her Stories, Stause said: "People keep trying to hate on the show, which means it's a huge success! This post is still on my IG proving I have been licensed and working before being approached about #SellingSunset.”

Behr, who says that being a realtor in LA is “brutal”, said shows like Selling Sunset definitely don’t show the downside of the job.

“I would say part of the job of real estate and being a realtor is the weird s**t I have to do in someone else's house to get it ready,” declared Behr.

