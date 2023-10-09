‘The reality of the empty nest is... my husband in his underpants’

'Our days are simpler; less cooking, hardly any laundry, no picking up of dirty underpants' - Mister Ned

The day that seemed so inconceivable 20-odd years ago – when screaming babies were intrinsically woven into life’s fabric – actually happened last month. My two young-adult sons both moved out of our family home into rental flats. To be precise, one left on a Monday, the other the following Friday, and as the weekend arrived, the house fell into a silence that was more disconcerting than that post-apocalyptic horror movie where everyone had to keep schtum otherwise blind aliens gorily chewed their heads off. A Quiet Place, I believe it’s called. Which is exactly what I am living in. An empty nest.

In some ways, it’s wondrous. Just me and the husband. Our days are simpler; less cooking, hardly any laundry, no picking up of dirty underpants (my husband is old enough to know his go in the washing bin). But still, it’s also a bit weird.

“We can have sex in every room now,” my husband says one morning. I look at him out of the corner of my eye. “What, even in the basement?” I wonder. It smells of damp socks and has a crumbling brick floor, which would be very harsh on the knees. “Don’t be silly,” he huffs, before ambling off to find his tennis racquet. It’s his fourth match in three days. Doesn’t he have chores to do?

That’s something we need to have a chat about. When our boys were still living here, I didn’t have a problem with looking after them; I am their mother, after all. But now it’s just the two of us, I am not going to mollycoddle my husband; there is going to be a more democratic division of labour. Already we take it in turns to make the morning coffee, which we drink in bed with a digestive biscuit and the daily news on our laptops. I ask my husband if he fancies doing the ironing or the vacuuming? He huffs again. “There can’t be much ironing now,” he states, “Especially as we both work from home. We practically exist in track pants.” He opts for ironing because he’s right, there isn’t a lot of it.

And then we both get Covid and are confined to a sweaty, somewhat delirious horizontal position. “Juice,” I croak, but there’s no one to hear me. Eventually the younger son comes back to check we are still breathing. He stands in the doorway, his mouth buried in the neck of his T-shirt like someone about to relieve us of our worldly goods.

“I can’t leave you two for five minutes, can I?” he quips. I feel teary as I realise he has left us and it’s not for five minutes.

But then, about a week later, I am back on my feet, ready to experience the world again and enjoying the fact that the husband and I are free to do whatever we want in our home without retribution. I am also delighted that the food I bought from the supermarket remains ready to be eaten (by us only) in the fridge and the tidying up I did this morning is still tidy. It may not be very exciting, but I am relishing the quiet. It’s a novelty not to hear rap music belting down from upstairs.

Even better, because no one is commanding the television to play endless games of FIFA on the PlayStation, I can sit down at 6pm to watch Bake Off on catch-up. Halfway through my episode, as a contestant perfects a “bone-dry” cake, my husband walks into the living room in his pants.

“What are you doing?” I enquire.

“Walking around in my pants.”

But why?

“Just because I can.”

Fair enough, I decide. It’s one of the beauties of being an empty-nester: there are no children to tell you off.

