Realistic life-size busts of Tom Hiddleston's Loki and other Marvel stars on sale at Comic-Con

Sydney Bucksbaum
·2 min read

This is either the ultimate collector's item or the fuel for all your nightmares, but no matter how you feel about it, realistic life-size busts of major Marvel stars are available for purchase at Comic-Con 2022.

On the convention center floor at the massive pop culture gathering in San Diego, extremely detailed and lifelike versions of Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Chris Evans' Captain America (holding Mjölnir and a broken shield like he did in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame), and Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange are all on sale. And when we say lifelike, we do mean extremely lifelike. Almost too real.

Seriously, check it out for yourself in the photo below:

super hero busts found at comic con 2022
super hero busts found at comic con 2022

Chanelle Johnson

If you've ever wanted to own (part) of some of Marvel's greatest heroes, now's your chance! But... why would you even want to?! Just imagine: you bought one of these busts and put it on display in your home. Late one night, you can't sleep, so you get up and walk to the kitchen for a glass of water. But out of the corner of your eye, you see a shape of a person lurking in your home, apparently ready to strike you down with a large hammer. Yeah, it might be (part) of Captain America, ready to battle Thanos, but in that split second you think it's an intruder you could give yourself a heart attack. Do you really want that in your home?

Also, we have to ask: did Hiddleston, Holland, Evans, and Cumberbatch give permission to sell their likeness in such a big way? Or do they have no idea they're basically being sold to fans willing to shell out thousands of dollars for movie memorabilia? It wouldn't be as creepy if the busts looked like the actual comic characters, but these go one step too far by recreating the actors' faces too perfectly.

Sold by Elite Creature Collectibles, where busts can range in price from $750 to more than $2,660, this isn't the first time the company has featured Marvel characters. Hulk and Little Groot were previously available to buy on the website, but they're currently sold out.

Check out the rest of the busts available for purchase below:

super hero busts found at comic con 2022
super hero busts found at comic con 2022

Chanelle Johnson

super hero busts found at comic con 2022
super hero busts found at comic con 2022

Chanelle Johnson

captian americ bust found at comic con 2022
captian americ bust found at comic con 2022

Chanelle Johnson

