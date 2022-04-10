How realistic is Eiza Gonzalez's Ambulance character? We asked an L.A. paramedic

Clarissa Cruz
·7 min read

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new Michael Bay movie Ambulance.

In Michael Bay's high-concept action thriller Ambulance, Eiza Gonzalez stars as Cam, an unflappable paramedic who completes increasingly ludicrous medical feats while held hostage in the back of an emergency vehicle hijacked by bank-robber brothers Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Will (Yahya Abdul Mateen II). How ludicrous? We asked UCLA Paramedic Program Director David Filipp whether Cam's actions are heretical — or actual health care.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: There's a scene where one of the characters gets shot in the chest and Cam performs CPR on him. Can you do CPR on someone who's been shot in the chest or does that move things around too much?

DAVID FILIPP: No, actually CPR is all you really can do. If someone's in a position where their heart's not beating, regardless of the reason their heart's not beating, you have to do CPR. They don't have a pulse at that point in time, so they're dead if you don't do it.

That won't push more blood out or anything?

Whether it's a car accident or a gunshot or a heart attack, if their heart's not beating, their heart's not beating. And the only way we have to do that is to artificially make the heart pump, which is through CPR.

Director Michael Bay on the set of Ambulance.
Director Michael Bay on the set of Ambulance.

Andrew Cooper/Universal Pictures Eiza Gonzalez and Michael Bay on the set of 'Ambulance'

There's another scene in which the paramedic, Cam, has to perform surgery to remove a bullet from a victim while in a speeding ambulance. She FaceTimes a bunch of doctors on her computer and they guide her through it. Is that even possible?

Telemedicine has been around on ambulances in some locations around the U.S. for several years. The city of San Antonio experimented with that several years ago — an ER doctor could actually see the patient in the back of the ambulance and provide some guidance to the paramedics. But having a physician talking a paramedic through surgery would be extraordinarily unlikely.

Especially not during a high-speed car chase.

No. And frankly, we're moving a bullet. It might cause additional bleeding. So that probably wouldn't be something we would do — it's a little beyond our scope as paramedics. Even with the doctor's instruction, we couldn't do that.

In the movie, the paramedic actually pulls out someone's spleen because a bullet is lodged there. But the spleen bursts. If someone's whole torso is open because they just had their spleen manually removed, can that someone survive?

Spleen injuries are actually fairly common in trauma patients. If you're impacted on the left by a car accident or a bullet or a knife wound or whatever, your spleen can be damaged. And it's full of blood and bleeds a lot. So trauma surgeons often remove spleens to help a trauma patient survive a really bad accident. Paramedics wouldn't remove the spleen, but a trauma surgeon would certainly consider it if the spleen bleeding couldn't be controlled. And you can live without a spleen.

Good point. Would a paramedic be able to stitch up somebody who just had their spleen removed in the back of an ambulance?

Some paramedics who work offshore in extremely rural areas where there isn't a medical facility close might have a higher scope of practice where they can suture people up, but it wouldn't generally be internal stitching.

ambulance
ambulance

Universal Pictures Eiza Gonzalez in Michael Bay's 'Ambulance'

I guess it would just be the outside stuff. But let's say that's not the case and it's internal stitching like what obviously would be needed here. Is that person a goner or is it survivable?

Time is really the factor. If we can get them to a trauma surgeon within about an hour, their chances of survival are much, much better. The longer it is until they get to a surgeon, the less chance of survival they will have.

Oh, yes, Cam says that. She tries to get everyone to the hospital in under a certain number of minutes.

Absolutely. There was a concept of the golden hour, which is from the time of injury until the time that person reaches a surgeon's table. And if they can't reach it within an hour, their chances of survival drop dramatically. But as paramedics, we don't have a golden hour — we have a platinum 10 minutes to assess them and get them on the way.

Have you ever had a spleen burst in your hands?

Oh, no. Well, I've had plenty of patients who've had ruptured spleens. Again, that's not terribly unusual with a trauma patient, but we're not going to open somebody up and stick our hands in their belly to hold their spleen. That's just not something paramedics do.

Well, they do it in this movie.

Of course they do.

Because this guy's losing so much blood, Cam hooks one of the drivers up to donate blood while he's driving, because he's O positive, and I guess that's the blood type that can go to anybody?

O negative, actually.

ambulance
ambulance

Universal Pictures Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul Mateen II in 'Ambulance'

Okay, O negative. So is that possible? If someone's driving, can you hook them up to an IV and then hook it up to somebody in the back to give them blood?

No, it's not. There are multiple other things needed for blood to be properly matched to people. It isn't just about type. And we wouldn't transfer somebody, especially somebody who's driving because if you've ever given blood, you [know you] can get lightheaded. So with all these lives at stake in the back, to be driving and giving blood at the same time… yeah, no. It makes for a great story, but it's not realistic.

Just a couple of more factual things. Is a butterfly hair clip a usable clamp for an artery that's bleeding out?

If you have a blood vessel bleeding, you have to do what you can to stop the bleeding. We have medications that can help with that, or we have tourniquets that obviously we use instead, but the point is to stop the bleeding at that point in time. So I suppose [a hair clip] could be used.

But if the paramedic has to stitch the person up, would she stitch the hair clip into them?

They would have to stop the bleeding and the stitching would be a secondary consideration. That's just a wound closure. So stitching the wound up wouldn't be a big concern. Stopping the bleeding would be a big concern.

So you can ostensibly, in the chain of importance, leave the clip in there?

Oh yeah. You got to stop the bleeding first.

Can an ambulance withstand gunshots from the outside?

It kind of depends on the caliber of gun being used. You have lower-velocity guns, like handguns, where [the ambulance] may be able to withstand that. But a high-velocity gun like a deer rifle, that may penetrate the back of the ambulance. It also depends on where the ambulance sustains the gunshot because parts of it are thinner than other parts. So it probably could to some extent. I've been shot at in the ambulance as well.

Oh my god.

We heard it, but the bullet didn't come inside. So it just depends on where on the ambulance it actually occurs.

Last question — a personal one for you: Let's say you've had a very traumatic day. Are you able to turn it off? Or can you go have enchiladas after?

I think that's an excellent point because one of the things we really worry about now is the stress on the providers. One of the tough parts is we don't get any real follow-up on our patients. We care for them in the ambulance, and they're left at the hospital, and we don't really have a way to circle back and go, "Hey, how did he do?" Or "How did she do?" We don't really have any closure from those encounters. I've been in EMS for 40 years; I've been a paramedic 38 of those years. I've developed coping mechanisms to where you can kind of turn it off when you need to turn it off.

Ambulance is in theaters now.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Another Law Trump Ignored: Accounting For Foreign Gifts In The White House

    After complaining about Hunter Biden, Trump walked away from the Oval Office telling no one about his foreign gifts.

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev