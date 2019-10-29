'Realise your dreams': Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo donates football boots to national team's under-17s women's team

Cristiano Ronaldo gifted football boots to the Portugal under-17s women’s team after they progressed to the next round of qualification for the European Championships in 2020.

Portugal secured their passage to the elite round of qualification after Friday’s 4-0 win over Latvia, which sees them move one step closer to the tournament hosted by Sweden.

And following that success Ronaldo, who won the men’s European Championships with Portugal in 2016, donated boots to the squad.

Ronaldo also sent a note alongside the gift telling the squad to ‘realise their dreams’ - as he did by becoming a title winner with club and country.

It read: “When I was a child I had a simple but very crazy dream. No, it wasn't the type of dream that you have when you are sleeping. This was one of those dreams that you want so much that it keeps you awake at night.

“I wanted to become the best footballer in the world. I dedicated my life to my dream - in the gym, on the training pitch - doing everything necessary to make it possible. It's so important to have a dream.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Championships with the senior men's side in 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Ronaldo also led his nation to the inaugural Nations League title. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

“It's even more important to work hard to reach it.

“I realised my dream and I hope you can realise yours too. Pursue them without hesitation. If I did it, you can do it too. Congratulations on qualifying for the elite round. Stay focused and keep your eyes on the next victory.

“Good luck and enjoy these boots.

“Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward, now at Juventus, has enjoyed a glittering playing career - winning the Premier League three times and La Liga twice.

Ronaldo, now 34, has also lifted the Champions League five times. His trophy haul was accompanied by personal accolades, winning the Ballon d’Or five times, the FIFA World Player of the Year once and being named the winner of UEFA’s Best Player in Europe three times.

