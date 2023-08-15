What’s Real About ‘Winning Time’ Season 2, Episode 2: Did Norm Nixon Really Talk Smack About His Teammates to the Press?

In Episode 2 of HBO’s hit series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” Johnson returned to the court, but the team seemed to have found their own new tricks without the use of Magic.

It was a rocky return for Johnson, who struggled with getting back into his groove after his knee injury. And by the time he came back, the team had an entirely new synergy that Johnson seemingly couldn’t fit into. But that didn’t stop Johnson from making suggestions about the team’s roster, including saying it would be a good idea to trade Norm Nixon in for Nuggets star David “Skywalker” Thompson.

Between Johnson and Pat Riley’s secret practice sessions and Nixon talking crap about his teammates to the press, the second episode of “Winning Time” is just as drama-filled as its first.

Were the Lakers really out of sync once Earvin “Magic” Johnson made his return?

Quincy Isaiah in “Winning Time” Season 2, Episode 2 (Photo credit: HBO)

After an extended time away from the players to heal from his knee injury, the team learned how to manage without its star. They picked up new inside jokes and built a fresh synergy and camaraderie that Johnson couldn’t connect with. Johnson even detailed how much of a struggle it was transitioning back onto the team in his 1983 memoir, “My Life: Johnson, Earvin ‘Magic,’” mentioning how it was a challenge for him physically and emotionally when he came back to the court.

Plus, with all the media attention being given to Johnson, his teammates began to feel like their work and accomplishments were being pushed to the side, and it made tensions in the locker room between the team. Norm Nixon, in particular, was frustrated by all the light being thrown at Johnson, especially since he didn’t have to share ball-handling duties while Johnson was away.

Yeah, the first game back was really a circus and the team needed to boost its poor ticket sales.

John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss in “Winning Time” (Photo credit: HBO)

Sure, the Lakers found a way to win without Earvin “Magic” Johnson, but there weren’t enough butts in the seats for home games, and it showed in ticket sales. Only two out of the 22 home games were sold out while Johnson was injured. The solution to that was the team zeroing in on Johnson’s return. Being the strategic business man he is, who was intent on boosting home game sales, Jerry Buss changed the dates of Johnson’s return to ensure it happened at the Los Angeles Forum. Johnson was actually supposed to return during a road trip to New York but Buss claimed Johnson wouldn’t be playing because Buss was concerned with Johnson’s health. And Buss’ plan worked. Johnson made his return at the Forum in front of a sold-out arena.

Story continues

And yep, coach Paul Westhead really told Johnson to be “suave” and asked him to take it easy while playing.

The big game was a real let down, and it started trigger imposter syndrome within Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

After Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s challenging return, Paul Westhead grew concerned that he’d brought back a star who was in poor shape to a team who had developed a new winning groove. After Johnson’s first pass was intercepted by the Brooklyn Nets’ Maurice Lucas, the team continued to struggle.

Johnson’s sloppy return started to break down the baller’s confidence so much so they he got scared to play as aggressively as he did before his knee injury, out of fear of him hurting himself again. But things took a turn for the better when Pat Riley went in to help Johnson get back to his old self, putting him through drills and excises after practice. Johnson said in his memoir, “My Life: Johnson, Earvin ‘Magic,’” that Riley pushed him to his limit.

Norm Nixon was definitely talking crap to the press…even about Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Norm Nixon in “Winning Time” Season 2, Episode 2 (Photo credit: HBO)

“Fifteen years from now, everyone will have forgotten Magic,” were words Norm Nixon spewed about Earvin “Magic” Johnson to the press. While the reporter in the show is fictional, Nixon did make that statement to a journalist named Mike Littwin. Nixon was known for providing journalists with off-the-record comments, even if it was about his teammates. And this time, he broke a new boundary. After his conversation with Littwin was published, Nixon and Johnson’s beef got even worse once it hit the news cycle. After the team took an loss during the playoffs, Jerry Buss blamed the media for the two’s poor chemistry on the court.

Did Norm Nixon almost get the boot?

DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon (Photo credit: HBO)

Yep. The Lakers were going to swap out Norm Nixon for David “Skywalker” Thompson, and Paul Westhead’s goal was to give the Lakers Thompson so it could have the best guard tandem in the NBA. However, the trade was put on pause because Nixon fit in too well with Westhead’s new offense, and he liked that Nixon could work against Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s big ego. He still kept his eye on Thompson though, as he flew to see the Nuggets play the Sonics completely in disguise.

When Jerry Buss asked Johnson about his thoughts about the trade, Johnson agreed, saying it would benefit the team. This didn’t sit well with Westhead, who rejected the trade. This created a wedge between Nixon and Johnson, as well as between Westhead and Lakers general manager Jerry West.

The botched trade, Johnson’s struggle with the team and Nixon’s chats with journalists all contributed to the team’s loss in the first round. It wasn’t an issue with talent but rather the organization’s chemistry.

The beef between Pat Riley and Paul Westhead was real.

Adrien Brody in “Winning Time” Season 2, Episode 2 (Photo credit: HBO)

There’s still no clarity on why Pat Riley — who was an assistant at the time — kept his practice sessions with Earvin “Magic” Johnson a secret from head coach Paul Westhead, but it didn’t sit well with Westhead. He began to feel that Riley was crossing a line, and believed Riley thought he knew more about coaching than he did. This created a tension between the two, and Westhead’s comfort in his position got even shakier after his protegé Jack McKinney won coach of the year in 1981 over him.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson really did fumble in the playoffs.

Joey Brooks and Quincy Isaiah in “Winning Time” Season 2, Episode 2. (Photo credit: HBO)

The Lakers became the first defending champs to be kicked out in the first round after that game. Earvin “Magic” Johnson took lead on the play, as the team was down by one point with the change to win the game and the series. But it all ended after Johnson made an airball. The baller said the play was truly design for his teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Westhead decided to have Johnson bring the ball up court instead of Norm Nixon due to Johnson’s major height difference that would enable him to make an entry pass. But, Johnson never made the pass because he claimed he didn’t think Abdul-Jabbar was open. After rewatching the replay he said he could have found his fellow player.

The post What’s Real About ‘Winning Time’ Season 2, Episode 2: Did Norm Nixon Really Talk Smack About His Teammates to the Press? appeared first on TheWrap.